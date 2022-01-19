Ukraine The United States fears that Russia is also planning to export nuclear weapons to Belarus

Russia is feared trying to deploy troops to Belarus under the guise of joint military exercises so that it could potentially attack Ukraine.

United States is concerned that the arrival of Russian troops for military exercises in Belarus could lead to a permanent military presence in the country. This, in turn, could lead to Russia exporting nuclear weapons, according to the United States.

The armed forces of Belarus and Russia will hold joint military exercises on the western and southern borders of Belarus in February. The leader of Belarus said on Monday Alexander Lukashenko according to the state news agency Beltan. He said he had agreed to the exercises with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with in December.

Traditionally, the countries of the region have been told in advance about possible military training intentions, but Lukashenko’s announcement on Monday came without warning.

Relations between the West and Russia have recently tightened due to the situation in Ukraine, and news of a surprising military exercise has heightened fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is a border neighbor of both countries.

A U.S. State Department official who remained anonymous told reporters about U.S. nuclear weapons concerns.

“The timing is remarkable, and of course raises concerns that Russia could try to deploy its troops to Belarus under the guise of joint military exercises in order to potentially attack Ukraine,” the official said.

Russian and the joint exercise in Belarus is said to run from 10 to 20 October. February. The preparedness exercise will be held at the borders with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. According to the Belarussian military authorities, the deployment of troops in these countries on the Belarusian border is worrying and requires retaliation.

Belarus is due to hold a referendum next month on constitutional amendments. A U.S. State Department official who spoke to reporters said the changes could allow Russia’s military presence to be permanent.

According to him, the draft amendments to the constitution may show that Belarus could allow Russia to deploy not only traditional forces but also nuclear weapons within Belarus.

The official described this as a challenge to European security and estimated that it would also require a response.

The White House estimated on Tuesday that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time. At the same time a spokesman for the White House Jen Psaki assured that no way to respond to a possible attack is ruled out.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to the official, the number of troops heading to Belarus has been larger than they would expect to participate in a normal military exercise.

For example, a normal military exercise of 9,000 soldiers would require advance notice 42 days before the start of the exercise. If more than 13,000 people take part in the exercise, international observers would also be needed.

“It looks like normal. This is something completely different, ”he underlines.

“Over time, Lukashenko has relied more and more on Russia to get all kinds of support. And we know he won’t get that support for free, ”he added.

According to the official, it is clear that Russia is trying to take advantage of Lukashenko’s vulnerability and is now recovering from Belarus over time the accumulated debts.