Read Dostoyevsky to understand what is at stake in Ukraine

In his masterpiece “Crime and Punishment”, written in 1866, Fedor Dostoevsky (1821 – 1881) strips man naked, and carries out a psychological investigation that makes him very current. He is no longer the superb Napoleonic hero, the champion of justice, the savior of the world, the great liberal who with few duties confuses desires with rights to corrupt a society from which, in reality, he feels marginalized, even if he is proudly pompous rib of the System that, in words, would like to change. On the contrary, he is a miserable being, over whom the ghost of shame hovers, of frustration, cowardice and guilt.

The text of the great Russian writer, translated and read all over the worldis opposed by the elites of the globalist West because its message is essentially Christian: man can reach salvation through suffering, understood as purification of the soul, which makes eternal life in God accessible to him. In “Diary of a writer” (article on page 201) Dostoevsky writes: «There are in life of the men of historical moments, in which an evident, shameless, very vulgar villainy can be considered nothing other than greatness of mind, nothing other than the noble courage of humanity which frees itself from its chains” and understands how much the so-called liberals are the emblem of these ignoble characteristics. On the contrary, referring to the man of tradition, the Russian philosopher says: ‘Suffering and pain are the inevitable duty of a generous conscience and a deep heart. Truly great men, I believe, must feel great sadness on this earth.

