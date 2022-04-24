The White House, on the day of Orthodox Easter, decided to send a delegation at the highest levels to Kiev: the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin

With a demonstration of absolute solidarity with Ukraine, the White House has decided to send a delegation at the highest levels to Kiev: tomorrow, on the day of Orthodox Easter, among other things, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, they will be in Kiev.

A surprise visit announced by President Volodymr Zelensky himself and still not confirmed by the State Department and the Pentagon.

And it is only the latest piece of a strategy, that of Joe Biden, who works on several fronts to crush and weaken the Russian rival: economic, military, diplomatic support in Kiev and then sanctions in Moscow to isolate the regime at an economic level, financial and technological.

Blinken and Austin in Kiev

Called the press conference with foreign journalists in the Kiev metro station, it was Zelensky who announced the surprise visit to Kiev: he said he believed it was not a “big secret” that Blinken and Austin will go to the Ukrainian capital. . In reality, the Pentagon refused to confirm the visit and the White House said it had no comments on the matter.

But the visit is important because the two will be the highest-profile members of the Biden administration to arrive in Kiev since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Zelensky added that the two will be in Kiev to discuss “the military assistance Kiev needs”. Instead, it was already known that Austin would arrive in Europe this week.

Austin hosts NATO allies (and non-NATO allies) at the Ramstein base

In fact, on Tuesday, the US defense secretary summoned the allies of NATO and partner countries to the US air base of Ramstein, in Germany: on the table, the Pentagon made known, the defense needs that Ukraine has at the moment and those it will have in the future. It is the Biden administration that promotes the meeting at which twenty nations have already confirmed the presence, at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defense on behalf of the Biden administration. But more is expected: according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the US Department of Defense has invited 40 countries and is awaiting further confirmation.

Some of these nations belong to NATO and others do not, but the meeting will not be held under the auspices of the Atlantic Alliance because it is decided that the organization will not provide military aid to Ukraine even if its members are doing so individually. The agenda of the meeting includes, among other things, an exchange of information on the situation of the Russian offensive; but we will talk about how to modernize the Ukrainian armed forces so that they can face any future challenges.

Weapons and more, the aid provided by the USA

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, about thirty nations have sent weapons to Ukraine, but the United States and Great Britain have shown themselves the most. It is no coincidence that today President Zelensky explicitly thanked both Washington and London and added that the United States should influence other European countries and persuade them to send more weapons; Zelensky would like this to happen faster.

On Thursday alone, President Joe Biden sent a new package of $ 800 million in military aid and another $ 500 million in economic aid (as well as banning any ships connected to Russia from docking in US ports). The new $ 800 million package adds to what the US granted Ukraine last week for the same value and is designed to meet the needs of Ukrainians in the battle for Donbass.

The details of the weapons sent were provided by the Pentagon: 72 Howitzer guns of 155 mm and 144,000 pieces of artillery, 72 tactical vehicles for the transport of these guns, 121 Phoenix drones and equipment for the campaign. Kirby noted that this material, along with the 18 howitzers included in last week’s package, provides enough artillery for five battalions.

The Pentagon stressed that since Biden’s arrival in the White House in January 2021, the United States has dedicated over $ 4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including $ 3.4 billion since the start of the Russian invasion. last February 24. Biden stressed that the new aid is “designed” for the characteristics of the current phase of the Russian offensive in an area, the Donbass, “which is topographically different, is flat, has no mountains and requires different weapons to be more effective “.

In parallel, the president of the United States revealed that his country will allocate another 500 million in “direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government”. “This puts our total economic support for Ukraine at 1 billion dollars in the last two months”, added Biden, specifying that the aid will serve to stabilize the Ukrainian economy in serious difficulty and to support “the communities devastated by the crisis. Russian attack “.

With these latest disbursements, the Biden administration has nearly exhausted the $ 13.6 billion that the US Congress passed last month for military and humanitarian aid to Kiev. For this reason, the president has already announced that he intends to ask Congress next week to authorize other funds “to keep the flow of weapons and ammunition uninterrupted”.

The weapon of sanctions

Only on Wednesday was the latest US sanctions package launched. The commercial bank Transkapitalbank and a global network of over 40 individuals and entities are targeted. The measures also include visa restrictions for 635 Russian citizens. Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev and Russia-based cryptocurrency company Bitrivier were also affected. The next day, Biden banned US coasts and ports on ships connected to Russia.

The measure concerns ships flying the flag of that country or which are owned or operated by “Russian interests”. But previously another series of measures had been launched: Sberbank, the largest Russian financial institution, Alfa Bank, the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the wife and daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ‘targeted’. to name a few of the personalities and institutes targeted.

But sanctions don’t necessarily work

After the Second World War, the West used sanctions more and more frequently and in the most diverse places, from South Africa, to the Soviet Union, from Cuba to Venezuela, North Korea and Iran. Moreover, it is quite easy to apply them and they respond well to the need to show public opinion that “something is done” in addition to military engagement. Yet historically sanctions have not often succeeded in changing regimes, nor have they made dictators change lines. Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea have never yielded to American demands.

And even when there has been some success, these have been limited: heavy sanctions have brought Iran to the negotiating table over its nuclear program, but the ayatollahs’ regime has never stopped asserting its right to enrich the country. uranium. The bite of sanctions managed to unravel the apartheid system in South Africa, but it was not decisive, just one of many factors.

And even when Arab nations imposed an oil embargo on the United States in the 1970s, it certainly put the country in trouble but it certainly did not induce the United States to stop supporting Israel.

