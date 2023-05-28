The announced withdrawal of the troops of the paramilitary group of Russian origin Wagner, from the city of Bakhmut, and the repositioning of Russian troops in this city marks a turning point in the fighting that has been waged for more than 9 months in this Ukrainian city. . Is it the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive?

The city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, continues to be the front line for the greatest military activity among Russian and Ukrainian troops and paramilitary groups; among these Wagners, who for 10 months have been fighting this town street by street.

The fighting and clashes, before the arrival of Russian troops on the ground, have decreased this Saturday, May 27, according to information provided by Ukrainian military authorities. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, through a statement on Telegram, stated that military activity in the city has decreased, despite the fact that Ukrainian troops “continue” on the ground.

“The (Russian) troops are being replaced and regrouped,” Maliar said. “The enemy tries to reinforce his own capabilities.”

“Yesterday and today there has been no active fighting, neither in the city nor on the flanks,” says the Ukrainian deputy defense minister via Telegram.

The Ukrainian soldiers prepared an M777 howitzer for shooting south of the Russian positions in the Kherson region, in Ukraine, on January 9, 2023.

As of May 25, the troops of the Wagner mercenary group declared the start of a territorial withdrawal in the city of Bakhmut, located in the east of the country. With this military movement, Russian troops began to occupy the spaces conquered by the group that has been considered a terrorist by the French Assembly for a few weeks.

An aerial view shows destruction in the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this photo released on May 21, 2023. Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Machanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. via REUTERS – UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES

On the side of the Russian territory, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod affirmed that on Saturday, May 27, he had been “the object of artillery fire”. This Russian population is located 7 km north of the border with Ukraine and has registered attacks in the last week, which according to the Kremlin have been committed with weapons supplied by Western agents, without providing evidence.

“It is no secret for us that more and more equipment is being delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is no secret that this equipment is being used against our own Army. And it is no secret for us that the direct and indirect involvement of Western countries in this conflict is growing day by day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, June 24.

The beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive?

Weeks after the announcement of a new counter-offensive military strategy by the Ukrainian Army, which seeks to recover territories that have been captured under the influence of Russian troops (occupying 17% of the territory or 40,000 square miles according to the New York Times); This Saturday, May 27, the Supreme Military Commander of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, published a message in which he stated that it was time to “take back what is ours”, among other nationalist messages.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov in a televised interview with the BBC, confirmed that Wagner is withdrawing from Bakhmut and regrouping on three points, also noted that “they are not ceasing to be fought.” Danilov, who was interrupted by a call from President Zelenski, stated that the recovery of the territory, occupied by Russian troops, could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week.”

War arsenal tensions increase

Besides, the arsenal available to Ukraine and Russia continues to expand. Ukraine reaps the fruits of the diplomatic tour that President Volodimir Zelenski made a few weeks ago through several countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

“We are always ready. In the same way that we were ready to defend our country at any moment. And it’s not a matter of time” Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov told the BBC.

The diplomatic tour made it possible to renew and, in some cases, increase the commitments of European leaders. The German government announced military support of close to $3 billion and 30 Leopard-1 A5 tanks, 20 new Marder-type armored vehicles and more than a hundred other armored vehicles, according to D.W.. The British Government announced the supply of Storm Shadow type missiles, with a range of up to 250 kilometers. Among other announcements, from Washington, such as supporting tax cooperation. On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced the shipment of armored military vehicles.

Russia has also carried out its military deployment and arms alliances to respond to the announced change in military strategy from Ukraine. This Thursday, May 25, Moscow and Misnk signed an agreement that allows the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. With this, the ‘ghost’ of nuclear deterrence reappears on the scene.

