The middle finger raised on the Isle of Snakes

The Ukrainian postal service, Ukrposhtahas put up a special stamp, which celebrates the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva by the army of Zelensky. The image, drawn by Borys Groch, is very explicit: a Ukrainian soldier gives the Russian cruiser the middle finger while he is sinking.

In addition to this mocking stamp, the design appears on other gadgets, such as sweatshirts and T-shirts, Ukrposhta has put up for sale on eBaybecoming the first post in the world to have its own store on the world platform.

The proceeds from the sales of the postage stamp and other products, which can also be purchased from abroad, will go to charity for the war-torn Ukrainians.

