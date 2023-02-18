“Dear participants of the Munich Conference, we need weapons. We are fighting for Europe”. It is the appeal that a soldier from Ukraine, in a video in English, sends to the countries participating in the Security Conference in Munich.

“Right now we are fighting at the front for the freedom of our country. Russia attacks us day and night, we defend our homes, our families, our land. But we also defend Europe. There is no more time to postpone the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This is the critical moment of the war. We need air defense systems, we need tanks, jets and long-range missiles. We will not strike Russian territory, we want to clear our earth. We give our lives for your values, so that our children and yours can live in a world without terror”.