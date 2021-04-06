Ukraine The situation in eastern Ukraine is intensifying: two Ukrainian soldiers have died in the region

Russia and the United States discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

In eastern Ukraine Russian-minded separatists have killed two Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian army told Reuters news agency.

The situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border has intensified over the past week. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov told the news agency To the cupthat Russia and the United States discussed the situation in Ukraine on Monday.

Earlier, the United States had asked Russia to explain the increase in military forces and the “provocation” on the Ukrainian border.

According to Ryabkov, Russia, for its part, had warned the United States of the consequences of the “provocative policies” of Ukraine and its supporters in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused Russia of increasing its military forces on the border with Ukraine and on the occupied Crimean peninsula. At the same time, clashes between separatists and Ukrainian government forces have been reported to have increased significantly.

NATO has expressed concern about the increase in Russian military power in eastern Ukraine in Donbass, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia and Ukraine have been accused of escalating violence and eroding last year’s ceasefire.

The Kremlin said on Monday that movements by the Russian army on the border with Ukraine do not pose a threat to Ukraine or any other country. According to Russia, it will move its troops in its territory as needed.

The United States, Britain, the EU and NATO member states have expressed their support for Ukraine.