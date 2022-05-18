The offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine reminded some analysts and journalists the warlike conflict experienced three decades ago in Bosnia, territory that made up the former Yugoslavia.

A war launched by Serbia in April 1992triggered at that time the biggest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, leaving more than 11,000 thousand dead, 60,000 thousand wounded and thousands of other exiles throughout Europe, Asia, Canada and Australia.

With the aim of maintaining the union in the territories that are now divided under the names of Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo and Serbia, the latter stormed Sarajevo to prevent the separation of the then already fractured Yugoslavia.

As happened in Ukraine with the ‘Unity Day’ on February 16, the now capital of Bosnia celebrated ‘The Sarajevo Peace March’, and as Sonia Bakaric, a journalist who covered the conflict for AFP, recounts, ” ggroups of hooded Serbs were already setting up barricades and the specter of what was to come grew clearer.”

The first victims of that war died that afternoon: two women – Suada Dilberovic, a Muslim; and Olga Sucic, Croatian; killed by snipers, a modality that would be installed in Sarajevo, with bullets spreading death from the slopes around the city.

The Sarajevo Parliament is right next to the Greece-Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendship building. The constant bombings of 1992 left them in ruins and abandoned, but today they stand imposing. Photo: Daniel Valero / TIME

From there, the Boreal Spring of the year 92 was interrupted by the sounds of Serbian machine guns, the killings in the streets at the hands of snipers and a crisis that would extend until 1995.

As has happened in Ukraine, Sarajevo citizens fled to other townsavoiding obeying the most common order of the time: having to kill a family member, neighbor or childhood friend for being Muslim, Jewish or Christian.

Little by little the resources were depleted, to the point that several locations were left without electricity, water, medicines and food; a total resemblance to Mariupol, Russia’s biggest target in Ukraine to date.

The Bosnian Serb forces were militarily led by Ratko Mladic, known as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’, and who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of more than 8,000 Muslims, as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity in this conflict.

At his side, politically, was Radovan Karadzic, former president of the Republika Srpska and who in 2016 was convicted of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia. Since 2021 he has been serving his life sentence in the UK.

Praljak was tried for the events that occurred in the Bosnian War, between 1992 and 1995. Photo: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP

Insufficient humanitarian aid

Although Sarajevo was backed by the UNthe international entity could not do anything to avoid the conflict, and even, as has happened with Ukraine, its diplomatic efforts have not worked.

By then, the UN opened a humanitarian air bridge in Sarajevo to rescue civilians, and although some operations did work, most of these efforts were interrupted by bombing by Serbian troops, as has happened in Azovstal.

“The people of Sarajevo were asking for international help and could not believe that the ‘civilized’ world was not capable of putting an end to the massacre,” Bakaric told AFP.

Unlike in Bosnia, the Ukrainian troops have had the support of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and, in general, NATO, which have militarily supplied the government based in kyiv, seeking to confront and contain the Russian advance in territory ukrainian

The ‘solution’ to the conflict

Finally, it was thanks to the pressure for the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement in 1995 that the conflict “came to an end”, dividing Bosnia into the Republic of Srpska and the federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Even so, the traces of that war still remain in the territories of the former Yugoslavia, transcending the borders to Kosovo, a country that seeks its proclamation as independent, but is not recognized by Greece, Slovakia, Romania and Cyprus.

Likewise, armed conflicts between some ethnic and territorial groups continue today, although with less force compared to that war of the 90s.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

