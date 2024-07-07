Ukraine | The Russian strike knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands in Ukraine: this is how outages affect everyday life

Ukraine|Just a month ago, there was a few-hour power outage once or twice a day in Kyiv, but now the situation is “more chaotic”, says Andrii Kovalenko, director of the Kyiv Journalism Academy.

Russian an attack early on Saturday at a power plant in the northwestern part of the Sumy region took out electricity and water supply for about a hundred thousand Ukrainians.

This is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Ukraine’s state-owned electricity company Ukrenegro said that repair work had started immediately.

Ukraine has become very good at restoring power generation capacity after the Russian attacks. However, with Russia’s increased attacks on the energy infrastructure, damage is accumulating faster than it can be repaired.

According to Ukrenegro, Ukraine has lost no less than nine gigawatts of its electricity production capacity. It is a third of Ukraine’s capacity before the start of the major offensive.

Thus, Ukrainians have once again gotten used to both planned and, after the attacks, also unplanned power outages around the country.

in Kharkiv resident Maria Adveyeva told In the X service on July 5, that there were three four-hour power outages during the day. In total, we were without electricity for half of the day, and the internet did not work normally.

Head of the Kyiv Journalism Academy Andriy Kovalenko says by e-mail that a month ago, a power outage of a few hours once or twice a day was enough in the capital, but now the situation is “more chaotic”.

Chairman of the Lviv Tourism Association Diana Boryshenko again says that the price of electricity has doubled and, according to the administration, it may triple by winter.

Boryshenko and Kovalenko have previously worked as HS assistants in Ukraine.

Before the latest attacks, Lviv, located in the westernmost part of Ukraine, had to cope with power outages lasting a few hours twice a day.

Diana Boryshenko prepared for power outages with a backup power source as early as December 2022, when HS met her in Lviv. Boryshenko says he still uses the same device.

Another blow after, it always takes time before the immediate damage is repaired and the new rotation returns to being predictable.

Russia hit Ukraine’s electricity and heat production hard in the winter of 2022-2023. Back then, in Kharkiv, for example, there was only enough electricity for four hours at a time, after which there was an eight-hour break.

Residents from all over the country gathered from their cold apartments to heated “survival tents” and barracks set up in the city markets, where generators kept the heat and electricity going.

We survived last winter more easily in terms of electricity production and now there is no special shortage of heat in midsummer.

Now, for example, restaurants and hotels use their generators again to get electricity if the funds have been enough to get a generator.

At the same time, civilians are once again used to charging their electrical devices when electricity is available.

Fast-charging backup power sources are valuable, but the poorest Ukrainians cannot afford them.

It is feared that next winter will be even worse for civilians than the winter of 2022–2023 in terms of electricity and heat supply.

A man shops at a kiosk on the dark Lanzheronovskaya street in Odessa, southern Ukraine, on July 4.