Lavrov replies to the letter from the US and NATO: “It does not address the main point.” Moscow says no to Kiev in the Alliance but negotiates. And he fears for the Nord Stream 2

It is un “niet”, which however sounds cautious, that of Sergey Lavrov, to the written responses sent by Washington and Brussels to Moscow’s ultimatum on Ukraine. According to the Russian foreign minister, the counter-proposals brought by the American ambassador John Sullivan on Wednesday allow for a “serious conversation, but on secondary topics”, that is, the control of arms and exercises and above all the renunciation of placing missiles in Europe. Moscow did not, however, predictably obtain “any positive reaction on the main issue … the clear inadmissibility of further NATO expansion to the East,” says Lavrov, confirming what US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary General of ‘Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg they had already anticipated. The ball is now in the Moscow field, says Blinken, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informs that the American response is on Vladimir Putin’s desk, who will take time to analyze it “without drawing hasty conclusions”, although he admits that ” there is not much room for optimism ».

While waiting, the ruble dates back for the first time in several days to the assurances of the Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev that it is “unacceptable even to think of a war between Russians and Ukrainians”. Dmitry Medvedev – former president and premier, now deputy head of the Security Council with a reputation as a relative “dove” – ​​expresses the hope that “a clash between Russia and NATO will never happen”, and says that “Russia and Europe have no unsolvable dispute “. Meanwhile Dmitry Kozak, the Russian negotiator in the resurrected “Normandy format” – Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany – returns from eight hours of talks in Paris, promising the resumption of negotiations in 14 days, and even if he admits that the differences on the Minsk remain the same, meaning that “for at least two weeks Moscow will remain on diplomatic ground,” notes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. And this also puts on standby the idea of ​​the Duma to recognize the secession of the separatist enclaves of Donbass. The immediate fears are for a blockage of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, again evoked by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and by the Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

The impression, comments Aleksandr Baunov of Carnegie Moscow, is that everyone is waiting for Putin, usually “very explicit on the objectives and very evasive on the means”. Meanwhile, Medvedev excludes, however, a scenario aired in recent days by Russian diplomacy, of Russian bases in Venezuela and Cuba. The proposal to arm the pro-Russian Donbass is also awaited, in response to military aid to Ukraine, downgraded by Medvedev to a ” toy of the USA “, while propaganda tells of how Ukrainians can’t wait to” welcome Moscow tanks with flowers “. –

