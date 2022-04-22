War between Russia and Ukraine, the invasion of Moscow as well as the German invasion of Poland in 1939

How did the World War II and why? It began with the invasion of Polandbecause the latter refused to give up the corridor of Gdansk at the Germany. Then, with a trivial and childish excuse (an attack on a German radio station) troops were sent and crossed the Polish borders. On closer inspection Russiaalways with a banal as well as childish excuse (freeing the region from Nazi-fascism) invades Ukraine by mistaking the timing of the evaluation of the fall of Kiev, the BLITZKRIEG it did not work.

Of course, as in all wars, it is civilians who lose first and foremost, followed by the destruction of infrastructures and companies, in succession civilian homes, hospitals and places of care (so the wounded will be treated in the street) always with atavistic ferocity and troglodyte of the behaviors of those who believe themselves superior. What did other nations do about the invasion of the Poland? The great European nations adopted a foreign policy of pacification, hence non-intervention.

They witnessed what they thought would not give rise to further expansionist aims, as it was later demonstrated: wrong. However, it remains a very important fact (with the utmost respect of all the people involved in spite of themselves) the war costs … and a lot. Unless, at speed, you can get your hands on cobalt, chromium, tantalum, niobium, molybdenum, scandium, zirconium, etc., as well as a reserve of coal to be used for the next 500 years, these are the real treasures of the ‘Ukraine (hidden excuse to motivate the invasion?). Here, by conquering the “greener and greener garden of the neighbor”, one can re-enter the “expenses” of the war. Sooner or later, somehow, this war will also be over, but of one thing we can be sure: historia if repeated.

