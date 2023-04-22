The explosion at the entrance to the trench, the smoke, the grenades, the shouts, the insults, the shots among the splintered trees and broken branches, lying down on the ground to avoid being hit. Everything, filmed in the first person, in the eyes of a Ukrainian soldier at Bakhmut. It is the impressive video released by the Ukrainian battalion “Da Vinci Wolves”, which shows the harsh reality of a trench warfare for control of the city of eastern Ukraine. In the video, Kiev soldiers defend what is now known as the “road of life”, the link between Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar. The images come from the camera attached to a helmet of one of the soldiers of the battalion, who bears the name of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, 27, one of the youngest commanders of the Ukrainian army, killed on March 7 near Bakhmut. “Da Vinci” was his nom de guerre. In the footage, a soldier, call sign “Tihiy”, is seen crossing a no man’s land before taking refuge in a trench with a group of other soldiers. Here he finds the body of a dead Ukrainian soldier. “F**k, one more. He’s dead. Rest in peace. Yes, bro, that’s war,” he says in the video. Moments later, the trench is hit by an explosion, hitting the soldier closest to the entrance. “Lekha, are you okay? Lekha, are you alive?” someone asks, and the stricken soldier gives a thumbs up in response. Soon, the soldiers receive a radio message that “the ogres” – as the Russians are referred to in the video – have “jumped into the trenches” of the Ukrainians. The soldiers emerge from the hole and an intense firefight ensues, with artillery shells exploding in multiple places. At one point, a Russian soldier is seen throwing a grenade at the trench, and Ukrainian soldiers respond with sustained shots. The remainder of the video, approximately 11 minutes long, shows Ukrainian soldiers continuing to spot and target Russian soldiers, in a war-scarred landscape. A fight so close as to be within earshot: “What’s up orcs? It’s our camp, fuck you”, shouts “Tihiy” at the Russians. The video, posted on the battalion’s social channels, quickly went viral with thousands of views.



00:45