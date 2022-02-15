Ukraine The Russian Duma is calling on Putin to recognize the independence of the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine

The separatists in the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics have been waging a war against the Ukrainian central government since 2014, backed by Russia.

Russian the parliament, the Duma, voted to approve the petition to the president To Vladimir Putinin order for this to recognize the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Duma on Monday, it considered two separate draft resolutions calling on Putin to recognize the independence of the regions.

According to the united Russia initiative, the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent is “legitimate and morally justified” because in recent years all the “democratic bodies” that meet the characteristics of a legitimate exercise of power have been built in the regions.

According to the draft, recognition would provide security guarantees that the inhabitants of the areas would be protected from “external threats and genocide policies”.

Tensions on the Ukrainian border have risen to a high level as Russia has mobilized near the Ukrainian border. Shortly before the Duma’s decision, Russia announced it was withdrawing some of its troops.