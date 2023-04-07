This propaganda video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows servicemen in Moscow using the BM-21, also known as Grad, introduced into the Soviet Armed Forces in 1961. It is a missile launch system equipped with forty rockets per vehicle . It is the most widespread artillery system in the world, according to the Reuters agency. Which also underlines how it can also fire rockets equipped with incendiary, chemical, smoke or cluster warheads. The Russian Defense did not reveal where the video was shot, but the statement underlined that: “the military hit the enemy stronghold”. There is still no confirmation of the outcome of the attack. Ukraine – Russia, the news on the war today 7 April



01:57