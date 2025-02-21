Ukraine: the problem is not only who, but what

The situation is really unusual, although predictable. The autocrats tend to understand each other, and Trump and Putin are. Trump’s contempt for Europe and Ukraine, leaving them outside some negotiations with Russia, should not surprise us so much, since Trump is not a politician guided by intelligence (the little he has is childish), but for what he considers his particular interests , that the extrapola turning them into “homelands.” In his mind, the resolution of the planet’s conflicts involves imposing his criteria, which in turn is formed by supreme ignorance. For Trump, Gaza can be a real estate business, and Ukraine, a very distant physical space that Russia has been acquiring by force, and that merit likes President Trump, and therefore he is convinced that talking directly with Putin he will make the war Soon, it will stop selling weapons to Ukraine and who support it. His peace plan is to leave things as they are, that is, let Russia stay with the conquered territory, leaving Ukraine without a part of what was their state territory.

The reaction of most European countries, in addition to Ukraine, naturally, is surprised to be marginalized from this “peace plan” Trumpist and Putinist. For Trump, weakening Europe is beneficial, and its contempt for everything multilateral happens, naturally, by none to an institution such as the European Union, which perceives as of the old normative order that it wants to destroy. Ukraine, although it is not yet in the European Union, can be chopped if Russia wants, which is really a power with which the United States wants to have good relations, giving the paradox that, even breaking the transatlantism of NATO, Since the United States will go for free, Washington-Mudú relations can go like silk. The other paradox is that, at the same time, NATO European countries react prematurely and impulsively, believing that significantly increased their military expenses will be safe. The question is: who and what? Do you really think Russia wants to invade Europe? Is it sensible to think that the Baltic countries want to be annexed, which do belong to NATO? Does Europe realize that, if Russia and the United States come to understand themselves in several international issues, it will have been worth having abandoned the concept of shared security based on global disarmament? If things have not gone well and it is impossible to win the Ukraine War, after more than one hundred thousand dead and invest 120,000 million euros in this battle, can we return to the starting point?