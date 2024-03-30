While the military situation in the face of the Russian invasion is becoming increasingly difficult for Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky continues to remove his advisors, and this time fires assistant to the president Serhiy Shefir, who had held the post since 2019. After the publication of the official decree today, a spokesperson said that it is “a staff optimization” of the president's office.

Shefir is Zelensky's longtime friend and associate since the days of Kvartal 95, the production company founded in 2002 by the president when he was an actor. Shefir was a screenwriter, producer and director and to him Zelensky transferred his shares of the company before running for president in 2019.

Together with Shefir, Zelensky he also dismissed three other councilors from his office – Serhiy Trofimov, Mykhailo Radutskyi and Oleh Ustenko – and two presidential representatives – Natalia Pushkariova and Aliona Verbytska – who supervised the activities of volunteers and the rights of military personnel.

The move comes after that in recent days the president removed Okeksii Danilov from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In place of Danilov, Zelensky appointed Oleksandr Litvinenko, until now head of foreign intelligence. Last February 8th it was Valerii Zaluzhnyi's turn, removed from leadership of the armed forces. Zaluzhnyi was then appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The message to the USA

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president has raised yet another alarm in an interview with David Ignatius, a columnist for the 'Washington Post' cited by 'Ukrainska Pravda'. Ukraine, he says, has wasted 6 months waiting for new aid from the United States and without weapons from Washington risks losing the war against Russia, which continues to strengthen its military apparatus and prepares a new offensive.

Ukraine has not received aid from the US since the end of last year. The 60 billion package essential for Kiev is stuck in Congress: after the green light from the Senate, it awaits passage to the House of Representatives where a portion of the Republicans could be influenced by Donald Trump and derail the measure.

Due to disputes in Congress, “we wasted six months,” says Ukrainian president. “We cannot waste any more time. Ukraine cannot be a political issue between parties,” Zelensky underlines. Those who oppose sending aid to Ukraine do not understand what is at stake in a full-scale war, because “if Ukraine falls Putin will divide the world” into friends and enemies of Russia.

Ukraine in particular urgently needs Atacms (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles that can hit Crimean airports from where Russia launches missiles, the president says. “When Russia knows that we can destroy these planes, it will not attack from Crimea. It's like with the navy. We pushed them out of our territorial waters. Now we will push them out of Crimean air bases,” explains Zelensky.