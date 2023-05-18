Ukraine, the Pope prepares the peace mission with two special envoys in Kiev and Moscow

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the Russian president Vladimir Putinseparately, have accepted talks with special envoys of Pope francesco, to discuss and reach a truce. This would be the “mission” of peace for Ukraineannounced by the pontiff on the return flight from Budapest, according to the Vatican news site The Seismograph.

“The preliminary questions are very complex and for now it seems that progress is very limited”, reads the website, which specifies: the envoys would be Kievthe cardinal and archbishop of Bologna Matthew Maria Zuppipresident of the CEI, and for Fly the archbishop Claudio Gugerottiprefect of the dicastery for the Eastern Churches and former apostolic nuncio in Great Britain, Ukraine, Belarus and the Caucasus countries Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

