Ukraine | The occupation ended in Kherson a year and a half ago, but the Russian attacks continue – a Finnish volunteer tells about the war fatigue prevailing in the city

Ukraine|Eemil Saarnio remembers the kindness of people from Hersonis: “People who suffered a lot, sometimes wanted to be there to provide everything from food and accommodation.”

In the south In Kherson, Ukraine, everyday life is still continuous protection from Russian attacks a year and a half after the control of the city passed to Ukraine again, says a Finn who was working in the region Eemil Saarnio for STT.

Saarnio and his friends Nicol Parviainen traveled to Ukraine in a van filled with donations from Finns and purchased with donation funds. The van was also used by the Ukrainians when Saarnio left the country. Parviainen stayed after Saarnio left for Ukraine.

The two spent a week in Kherson doing relief work at the Tarilka organization that provides food aid. The city is on the banks of the Dnieper near the point where the river, which meanders through Ukraine, empties into the Black Sea.

Russia occupied the city on the north bank of the river for nine months at the beginning of the war of aggression. Russian troops have since retreated to the south side of the river.

At war has recently been closely following Russia’s advance in Kharkiv and eastern Ukraine in the directions of Ocheretinen and Chasiv Yar. According to Saarnio, however, the war could be seen and heard daily in Hersonis as well. Saarnio returned to the peace of Finland a few weeks ago from a world where bombings were daily.

“We were constantly on alert. If you heard certain sounds, you immediately woke up. Couldn’t live just one day at a time,” he describes in a video call.

This was also reflected in the mood of Ukrainians in the city, where the damage caused by the floods of the Kahovka dam, which was blown up last summer, is still being repaired. Saarnio says that fatigue from the constant war was clearly conveyed in the encounters.

“Many have to use large amounts of medication for anxiety, I’ve seen it myself,” he says.

“Maybe half of the people I met want Ukraine to get back the occupied territories. Some want peace asap (as quickly as possible).”

A building in Kherson, Ukraine on June 6, 2024. Several children died in the building. Russian artillery shoots a lot of civilian targets, Eemil Saarnio describes.

Saarnio arrived in Kherson during the week of Russia’s Victory Day, which, according to him, was reflected in the increase in pressure and shelling. There were Russian attacks practically every day.

He worked at a local humanitarian center. The center is responsible for social assistance and offers the locals everything from hygiene items to Ikea beds in addition to food.

“Since the police department, the Russians have destroyed all the municipal offices, so the basic operations of the municipality don’t actually run there. The center does all possible humanitarian work that can be related to the war,” Saarnio describes.

The area was so unsafe that at first there was a security person accompanying the Finns around the clock. Ukrainians also distributed high-quality shrapnel vests and helmets to foreign aid workers.

“We were with the locals all the time. They told me when it is necessary to take shelter,” says Saarnio.

The Finn says that the locals living in the middle of the war still wanted to remind the guests what is happening in Hersoniss. When the relief work gave way, the locals went around looking at the objects destroyed by Russia and told about the destruction of the war.

The scale of suffering is still difficult to understand.

“Then, when you see it, it’s quite stopping,” says Saarnio.

The war despite the constant presence in the city, they try to live as normal everyday life as possible. For example, Saarnio was developing a space for the humanitarian center where yoga is held for mothers and English is taught to children.

From the frontline city of the war, Saarnio has remembered the goodness of the people around him.

“The Kherson humanitarian center has a large group of people who work in one way or another. Several people could walk by several times a day, and each time they would hug as they passed. The appreciation for others was also touching. People who suffered a lot, sometimes wanted to be there to provide everything from food and accommodation.”

During their trip to Ukraine, the Finns also visited the capital city of Kyiv and the port city of Odessa located west of Kherson. After his first visit to Hersonis, Saarnio tried to return to the city even later, but at that time the journey ended.

The Ukrainian army did not let Saarniot back to Kherson due to an attack on the city on May 15, in which, according to media reports, around 20 civilians were injured.

The car in which the family was at the time of the incident, which included a primary school-aged boy, was also destroyed in the attack. The family survived the situation with minor injuries, but the car was destroyed.

“I had previously been in the same car about four times,” says Saarnio.

“It was a near miss.”