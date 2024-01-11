The discovery concerns a share of approximately 1.7 billion dollars worth of military smoke.

of the United States The Ministry of Defense has not fully complied with the monitoring requirements regarding the military aid delivered to Ukraine, says the Office of the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense.

The discovery concerns a portion of the roughly $1.7 billion worth of military smoke that is subject to EEUM, or enhanced end-user monitoring.

According to the statement, the shortcomings may be related to, among other things, the limited number of US personnel in Ukrainian logistics centers and restrictions on the movement of inspection personnel.

The Inspector General's report states that a high number of deficiencies may be a sign of an inability to maintain full accountability for EEUM supplies, which in turn may increase the risk of theft, among other things.

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles are among the equipment delivered to Ukraine under enhanced end-user tracking.

Ministry of Defence according to which there is no evidence whatsoever that military aid has been illegally misdirected. Despite this, some Republican politicians may use the findings as an excuse to oppose providing additional aid to Ukraine.

Republicans have refused to approve new aid to Ukraine unless Democrats first agree to broad measures to curb illegal immigration and tighten the asylum process.

Major General of the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Pat Ryder's according to the US authorities have the authority to take military equipment to be delivered to Ukraine from the US's own warehouses, but the necessary funds are not available to replenish these warehouses.

American magazine The New York Times wrote in December that the United States has provided Ukraine with aid totaling more than $75 billion. Most of the aid has gone to Ukraine's military operations, maintaining the country's administration, and responding to humanitarian needs. According to the newspaper, the share of military aid has been more than 44 billion dollars.

Russia began its large-scale offensive in Ukraine in late February 2022, which is almost two years ago.