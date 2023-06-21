This video was shot from a POV by a group of American volunteers engaged in a violent firefight against the Russian army in Ukraine. The volunteers move in an area strewn with rubble, clouds of dust raised by bombing and crossfire cover the view, the sound of gunfire accompanies the movements of the men who try to avoid enemy fire. The video ends as the men take cover in one of the few buildings still standing. Once it must have been a kindergarten, or a room dedicated to children. A smiling sun stands out on the wall at the entrance.



