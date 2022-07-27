Ukraine | The missile strikes on Odessa spoke volumes about Russia’s long-term goals, says military scientist Ilmari Käihkö

Käihkö believes that the attacks are intended to make compliance with the grain agreement as difficult as possible for Ukraine.

On Friday On July 22, Russia and Ukraine, together with Turkey and the UN, signed an agreement to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports.

The agreement opened the way for large volumes of grain shipments from three Ukrainian ports: Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne.

The end result of months of joint effort by the UN and Turkey gave hope for a solution to the food crisis caused by Russia’s war of aggression.

“Today, a ray of hope shines in the Black Sea,” said the UN Secretary General António Guterres at the contract signing ceremony.

UN officials told that he hoped that the agreement would be in force in a few weeks and that grain shipments from the three reopened ports would return to pre-war levels.

Less than 24 hours after signing the contract Russia aimed its Kalibr cruise missile towards the port of Odessa.

The Russian president with his missile attack Vladimir Putin spat at the UN Secretary General and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan face, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

Immediately after came another blow: On July 26, Russia headed their missiles again towards Odessa.

Where from the attacks on Odessa were about? Spitting in the faces of Guterres and Erdoğan or Russia’s new war goals?

Foreing Policy magazine interviewed Western officials said before the attack that they believed that Russia was trying to move towards Odessa next and thereby prevent Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. According to them, Russia intends to launch a large-scale offensive in southern Ukraine at the beginning of next year.

Docent of military sciences at the Swedish National Defense University Ilmari Käihkö sees connections with Russia in the Odessa attacks to the missile attack on Kiev in Aprilwhich coincided with the visit of UN Secretary General Guterres.

Ilmari Käihkö, docent of military sciences at the Swedish National Defense University.

“Yes, it is this same continuum that Russia is not interested in international law, and it has no faith in international institutions,” says Käihkö.

On the other hand, it is Russia’s long-term goal of collapsing Ukraine’s economy. Käihkö believes that the attacks are intended to make compliance with the grain agreement as difficult as possible for Ukraine.

“They don’t want to comply with the agreement because it brings significant export earnings to Ukraine. De-escalating the war is not in Russia’s strategic interests. By destroying the port equipment, they make compliance with the agreement difficult for Ukraine.”

Käihkö believes that despite everything, Russia still has reasons to follow the agreement made with the UN and Turkey. According to him, pressure from Ukraine and countries in the Middle East and Africa that depend on Russian grain has a significant impact on Russia’s willingness to stick to the agreement.

“Of course, we don’t know for sure whether Russia will comply with the agreement in the end. It may be that Russia will nevertheless comply with the agreement precisely because of pressure from the countries of the Middle East and Africa. With the agreement, it can itself export grain and fertilizers. It has great economic significance for Russia.”

Officials revelations about Russia’s new war aims came at the same time as the US warned About Russia’s plans to annex regions not only in eastern Ukraine but also in southern Ukraine.

A day later, on July 20, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia’s military goals in Ukraine have expanded beyond Donbass.

“Geography is different now. It is no longer about Donetsk and Luhansk, but also about Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and many other regions,” Lavrov said.

A member of the Ukrainian Parliament from the Odessa region Oleksij Honcharenko estimates the target to be in Russian-backed Transnistria, a thin strip of land on Ukraine’s southwestern border near Moldova. It is a 200 km long and 20 km wide region of Moldova that has declared itself independent, but no country has recognized its independence.

“He [Putin] wants to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea. He needs this northern part of the Black Sea. He wants to go to Transnistria,” says Honcharenko.

Moldova has feared that it will become part of a war of aggression started by Russia precisely because of the status of Transnistria. Deputy commander of the Central Military District of Russia Rustam Minnekayev told in April Russia’s goals in relation to the region.

“Control of southern Ukraine is another way to Transnistria, where oppression of the Russian-speaking population has also been proven,” Minnekayev said, speaking at a defense industry conference in the Sverdlovsk region.

Last week, the foreign minister of Transnistria Vitaly Ignatiev told the Russian RIA Novostithat Transnistria intends to realize its long-term goal of joining Russia.

I’m crazy according to the threat of taking over Transnistria has become concrete as Russia has tried to conquer the southern coast of Ukraine. He adds that it would be difficult for Moldova to defend its territory, as the capabilities of its armed forces are very limited.

“Moldova has been protected until now by the fact that Russia has been busy in Ukraine and has no land connection with Transnistria.”

In Käihkö’s opinion, it is logical that Russia would seek to occupy the entire southern coast of Ukraine and create a land connection with Transnistria.

“The coast is economically extremely important for Ukraine. There is farmland, large ports and still operating industry. Yes, it would be pretty close to a death blow if the coast were lost.”

Käihkö does not believe that Russia will be able to take over the southern coast with its current forces. The mobilization of volunteer forces started in Russia and the “operational pause” started on the Donbas front speak of the exhaustion of the forces and their lack, says Käihkö.

“The picture of the situation is that Russia has not made much progress on any front since the capture of Lysišansk. From the outside, it looks like Russia is in a mess again. When the situation is that there are no troops, Russia has to get troops and equipment from somewhere in order for these kinds of plans to be possible.”