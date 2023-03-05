While the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’ continues, with Russian losses which according to Kiev amount to 500 dead and wounded soldiers every day in the battle for the conquest of the symbolic city in Donetsk, a new threat is falling on Ukraine: its name is UPAB- 1500B, powerful glide bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive. The bomb was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region, sources from the Ukrainian Defense Express portal reported. Yet another sign that in Moscow they are ready to use any means to achieve the goals of their “special military operation” in Ukraine.

