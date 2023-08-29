The ministry had agreed with a Turkish company to supply combat uniforms, but after signing the contract, the price had tripled, according to media reports.

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Would be Reznikov has denied recent allegations of corruption related to military supplies. Ukraine has allegedly bought uniforms at inflated prices during Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Several media have reported that late last year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had signed a contract with a Turkish company for the supply of combat uniforms for winter use. However, after signing the contract, the price has apparently tripled.

Ukrainian suppliers have also stated that the winter equipment in question can be bought in Turkey significantly cheaper.

They have also reported that one of the owners of the Turkish company is Oleksandre Kassai. His uncle is Gennady Kassaiwho in turn is a member of the same party as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Minister of Defense Reznikov considers the accusations to be false, and according to him, the invoiced prices corresponded to the announced ones.

“I urge everyone to approach information more critically and responsibly, because it misleads society and, even worse, it misleads our partners, because from the outside this could be described as a disaster,” Reznikov said at a press conference on Monday.

According to Reznikov, everything has been done in accordance with the law on public procurement and through bidding procedures.

Earlier as a result of the corruption scandal related to the supplies of the armed forces, high-ranking Ukrainian officials were dismissed from their posts in January. At that time, the media had presented revelations about the contract signed by the ministry regarding the purchase of foodstuffs intended for the soldiers. In this previous case too, similar swelling was revealed.

At that time, Defense Minister Reznikov admitted that his ministry’s anti-corruption units had failed in their mission.

In early August, President Zelenskyi dismissed all regional officials responsible for the recruitment of the armed forces. The solution was supposed to root out corruption, which had, among other things, been connected to cases where some conscripts had been allowed to escape from military service.

There have been other cases since the beginning of the year in corruption-ridden Ukraine. These cases have led the EU to demand that the country’s administration deal strictly with corruption before Ukraine could even imagine joining the Union.