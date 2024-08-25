War in Ukraine, Humanitarian Missions and Aid: The Balance

Not only political and military support, but also a lot of solidarity with over 160 million of euros* between humanitarian aid and development by the Italian Cooperation: these are the figures that – since its inauguration – the Government Melons has allocated to support humanitarian requests in Ukraine, evaluating and supporting (after the technical government of Dragons) further requests for assistance. Including initiatives that contribute to the reconstruction of infrastructure, and specific funding to respond to the refugee crisis. In addition, at the Berlin Conference for the Reconstruction of Ukraine on 11 June, new Italian contributions were announced for 140 million of euros for interventions on infrastructure, railways, health, agriculture and demining.

In times of war, as we know, solidarity is not only an act of compassion, but a vital necessity. And the Italian Government has done and is doing everything to cooperate in support of the many non-profit humanitarian organizations that operate both on Ukrainian soil and in Italy and other neighboring countries, where thousands of victims are transported and assisted, including all those civilians, children, young people and the elderly who unfortunately cannot be treated under the bombs and with medicines that are in short supply, and are forced to flee and make dramatic journeys against time.

The Red Cross staff, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, Soleterre, Amnesty International, Terre des hommes and many other smaller organizations risk their lives every day. Non-governmental humanitarian organizations that operate in extremely dangerous and complex contexts, where access to conflict zones is often limited due to ongoing hostilities and bureaucratic barriers imposed by the warring parties. These organizations continue – thanks also to the logistical support of our Government – day after day to distribute food, water, medicines and survival kits to millions of internally displaced people, but also to refugees seeking shelter in neighboring countries.

A fight within a fight, a battle within the battle. Not only that, in a war like the one currently underway in Ukraine where civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and water supply systems are often targeted and destroyed, the intervention of these people is essential for the survival of many civilians.

They set up mobile clinics, field hospitals and first aid stations to provide basic medical care and life-saving interventions. They also work to ensure access to essential medicines, which would otherwise have been impossible for many Ukrainians to obtain. The salvation of many children, young people, and that Ukrainian generation that currently does not have no future because broken by bombs, missiles, mines, hunger, cold and rain, and by the lack of water and food, it does not only come from forced political choices, but also from their commitment, their solidarity, their heart.

Within a picture that remains worrying and of which there is still no end in sight, stories are born and live, many of which are dramatic and sad, others fortunately with a happy ending. Because there are so many people saved in the emergency of a warstories whose names and surnames are unknown, but which – if told – can make our readers understand how fundamental it is to continue to believe in peace, because in the atrocities of a conflict lives are saved, can be saved, to continue to nourish that shred of humanity that is inside each of us.

Protecting children and civilians in general – sick and in need of care – from the direct consequences of the conflict is our duty, but also one of the most difficult things because emergency evacuations Transfers of patients to safer locations are complex and dangerous, but allow many to continue vital treatments in safer conditions.

So, in a context where war threatens to obscure every prospect of the future, these organizations represent a concrete testimony of how humanity and dedication can make a difference, saving lives and building hope, even just one person at a time. Because they represent a lifeline for millions of people, they provide material and health aidbut also hope and support in times of great despair. However, in order for them to continue to carry out their valuable work, it is essential that the international community guarantees the necessary support, both in terms of economic resources and protection. Italy has a long tradition of supporting humanitarian organizations.

This commitment is rooted in our history, our culture and our strategic position in the Mediterranean, a region often marked by conflicts and humanitarian crises. Key elements and strongly highlighted also by the Meloni Government, of our current foreign policy and our global commitment to human rights and international solidarity. It is therefore essential to continue investing in military spending and national security policies, but it is equally vital to fuel all of this with adequate funding and logistical support to support these organizations. Because without it, the humanitarian consequences of this war would be even more devastating.

*This is the sum of: 5M development + approximately 60M humanitarian + 100M aid credit (treaty signed but still in the process of ratification)