Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine | The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve, visited Kyiv

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ukraine | The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve, visited Kyiv

During his visit to Kyiv, Arve participated in the cities and regions summit organized together with the EU Committee of the Regions.

Turku mayor Minna Arve visited the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, from 18 to 10 April. The city of Turku announced the matter on Thursday afternoon.

During his visit, Arve participated in the cities and regions summit organized together with the EU Committee of the Regions. According to the press release of the city of Turku, the meeting was organized by the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky at the instigation of. The theme of the summit was sustainable reconstruction and cooperation.

The meeting was attended on Thursday by President Zelenskyi and the Secretary General of NATO, among others Jens Stoltenberg.

“Participating in the summit convened by President Zelensky is not only a strong message of our support, but also a message that European cities are ready to stand by Ukraine and Ukrainians also in the reconstruction phase,” Arve said, according to the city’s press release.

See also  Suurpetokeskus | Avi: The Kuusamo big game center can continue to operate, the problems must be fixed by the end of August

In addition to Arve, the mayor of Lahti from Finland participated in the meeting Pekka Timonen and Deputy Mayor of Tampere Aleksi Jäntti.

#Ukraine #mayor #Turku #Minna #Arve #visited #Kyiv

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Paolo Brosio, the disappearance of mother Anna: “she died like this before my eyes”

Paolo Brosio, the disappearance of mother Anna: "she died like this before my eyes"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result