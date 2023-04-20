Ukraine | The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve, visited Kyiv

During his visit to Kyiv, Arve participated in the cities and regions summit organized together with the EU Committee of the Regions.

Turku mayor Minna Arve visited the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, from 18 to 10 April. The city of Turku announced the matter on Thursday afternoon.

During his visit, Arve participated in the cities and regions summit organized together with the EU Committee of the Regions. According to the press release of the city of Turku, the meeting was organized by the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky at the instigation of. The theme of the summit was sustainable reconstruction and cooperation.

The meeting was attended on Thursday by President Zelenskyi and the Secretary General of NATO, among others Jens Stoltenberg.

“Participating in the summit convened by President Zelensky is not only a strong message of our support, but also a message that European cities are ready to stand by Ukraine and Ukrainians also in the reconstruction phase,” Arve said, according to the city’s press release.

In addition to Arve, the mayor of Lahti from Finland participated in the meeting Pekka Timonen and Deputy Mayor of Tampere Aleksi Jäntti.