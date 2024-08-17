Ukraine|A rare discovery was made in southern Ukraine thanks to the lowering of the Dnieper.

Konstanty Nelipa was fishing on the Dnieper River in the Ukrainian-held part of the Zaporizhia region in July. The water in the river flowing through the area had receded, and Nelipa saw something she thought was a stone at first.

The discovery turned out to be three huge bones.

“I found the bones in the water near the shore. They looked like stones, but it was clear that they were bones,” Nelipa tells the Ukrainian Broadcasting Company Suspilnen by.

Nelipa did not immediately understand the value of his discovery.

He took a picture with his phone and went on with his day.

Ukraine’s state-owned news and information agency also reports on the discovery Ukrinform.

Later Nelipa began to think that maybe someone might find the bones interesting.

He got in touch Myhailo Mulenkoowho works as the head of the archaeological department of the Hortytsja nature reserve in Zaporižža.

Together with the paleontologists from Kiev, Mulenko found out that the bones found – humerus, scapula and tibia on the right side – were mammoth bones. They are probably from the same animal and were estimated to be around 10,000 years old.

The mammoth was named Iljuša after an employee of the nature reserve, whose birthday was on the day of discovery.

Discovery is quite rare in the Zaporizhia region: according to Mulenko, only two similar discoveries have been made before.

For the time being, the bones will remain in Zaporizhia, where their research will continue.

The next step is to find the rest of the mammoth.