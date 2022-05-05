Without electricity, water, heating and telephone lines and with the fighting front just a kilometer away, the surgeons of the II Municipal Hospital of Chernihiv – one of the most important in the region of northern Ukraine, on the border with Belarus – in the 34 days of siege never stopped operating, treating 305 patients, half civilians and half military. Eighteen of those for whom there was nothing to be done. “We have assisted people who had lost limbs, wounded by bullets, including to the head, and patients with shrapnel bombs in the abdomen and chest,” hospital medical director Valerii Yakunin, a surgeon with almost fifty years of medical practice.

Appealing to the experience gained in emergencies, Yakunin on the night of February 24, hearing the first explosions, immediately understood that “the war had begun. It was 5 in the morning and we were already at work, in the hospital. the first three injured arrived. On February 26 we welcomed twenty soldiers and civilians in a single day. Given the situation, we immediately understood that we would have to change our organization “.

The structure – a nine-storey polyclinic, through which 16 thousand patients pass through each year, for a total of 8 thousand surgeries – “has been transformed into a real field hospital”, as well as a refuge for all those left without a house because of the bombing. In fact, around 120 people lived in the basements during the entire period of the siege. Even doctors and nurses never left the hospital, “always ready to lend our help, also because without a telephone connection, it was impossible to have precise data on how many patients we would have to receive. With many suburban areas of the city always under attack, the the flow of injuries was continuous and we worked incessantly. “

‘now quieter situation, but mine are serious problem’

Interventions carried out, for more than half the time, in extreme situations: in the cold – both due to the lack of heating and to the windows destroyed by the bombing – without water and without electricity, except that deriving from the generators. “It was very difficult to work without being able to use the diagnostic equipment,” says the surgeon. Without electricity, the elevators were also not working. “All the time we only used the first two floors, because we had to carry the wounded in our arms. Luckily the volunteers helped us to do it,” says Yakunin, grateful to everyone who rolled up their sleeves, but above all “to the my team, made up of many young doctors, of which I am very proud “. The contribution “of our women, nurses and surgeons, on whose shoulders a lot of work has burdened” is also important.

The tasks of the sanitary staff went far beyond patient care: “In the morning we had to fill the containers with water and transport it. There was also the need to prepare food, outside, on the wood. Often then they brought us injured people who had small children and we had to take care of them too “, explains the medical director.

“Since our hospital was only one kilometer from the front line, we could hear continuous shots and explosions. A very loud noise, which we soon learned not to pay attention to, in order to continue working”, says Yakunin, explaining that “fear constant was the bombing: we saw the planes fly according to a predetermined pattern, usually in the evening around 11/24 and then at 4 in the morning. We looked at them, not knowing where they would drop the next bomb and how many injuries it would cause ” .

The hospital was also hit. It was March 16, the day of the shooting against civilians lined up for bread. “All of Chernihiv was under a massive attack, 45 people arrived in the emergency room. We had just finished accepting them, there were many surgeries underway, when, around 5 pm, a rocket hit our emergency room. Two doctors are were injured and a patient, who was near the hospital, unfortunately died “, says the medical director.

Now the situation has improved. “In the city there are more people, companies and factories are reopening, people seem calmer and at times I have the impression that they are too much”, observes Yakunin, who remains however “alert, because we do not know how the situation”. For the health workers, then, the work is far from over: there are arrears of the two months in which the sick have not had regular access to treatment, the war-maimed who still need assistance and the new injured, have to be cleared up. caused by mines. “As soon as the active fighting ended, we had two such cases: one person we managed to save her, the other unfortunately died. Every day we hear about mine explosions and it is a serious problem, which I fear will continue for a long time. for a month of war, there are three years of dismantling … “, is the bitter conclusion of the surgeon.