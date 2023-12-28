Ukrainian war, the last aid package of the year from the USA

The United States has announced the unblocking of $250 million in military aid for Ukraine, their last installment available without a new vote in the US Congress. “It is imperative that Congress act quickly to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Aid includes ammunition for air defense and artillery missile systems high mobility, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds and over 15 million rounds of firearms. Euronews writes it. Provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the weapons will be drawn from Pentagon stockpiles. The State Department note concludes with a plea for Congress to act quickly, as soon as possible, “to promote national security by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future“. Marine Lieutenant Colonel Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesman, said there are no more funds to replace weapons taken from the department's stockpile. Even the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides long-term funding deadline for future arms contracts, it no longer has funds.

Ukrainian war, bombs on Kherson station

The latest aid package comes as the war in Ukraine drags on twenty-second month. Russia launched approximately fifty Shahed drones against targets in Ukraine and bombed a train station in the southern city of Kherson where more than one hundred civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kiev. A day earlier, Ukrainian warplanes damaged the Russian ship Novocherkassk moored in the Black Sea, off the coast of Crimea. Meanwhile, Denmark delivered ten Leopard tanks to Kiev. The seven billion crown aid package approved by Copenhagen includes the sending of one hundred tanks.

