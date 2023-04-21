The Kremlin masterminded a campaign last year to unite the extremes of the political spectrum in Germany, Die Linke and AfD, under a common pacifist banner, against the war in Ukraine, emerges from documents collected by the intelligence of a European country of which it gives news the Washington Post. At least one person close to Die LInke MP Sahra Wagenknecht and several AfD officials were in contact with Russian officials while the plan was being implemented, between July, when a meeting was held in the Kremlin to launch the programme, and November last year.

On February 25, 13,000 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demand a halt to arms shipments to Ukraine under the leadership of Wagenknecht. “We don’t want Germany to get deeply involved in this war,” he said at the time. Listening to her were Jürgen Elsässer, editor of the far-right magazine Compact, which had just dedicated a cover to Wargenknecht, “the best chancellor, a candidate for left and right”, and dozens of AfD representatives.

Elsässer, 66, a former communist militant now a member of the AfD, had led protests in the 1980s against the deployment of American Peshings in West Germany, as part of Moscow’s effort to launch the then comatose peace movement. “We know these tactics from the Cold War, when the Soviets tried to manipulate anti-war movements,” commented a German intelligence official.

The objective of the plan, reads a Russian document dated September 9, is “to win the majority in elections at any level” in Germany and to relaunch the AfD as a party of “German unity” with a new manifesto, written in the Kremlin. therefore sanctions against Russia go against Germany’s interests.

“Inadequate politicians unable to calculate the consequences of their decisions have drawn Germany into a conflict with Russia, a natural ally for our country and our people. Our interests require the restoration of normal partnership relations with Russia. Today in There are only two parties in Germany, the party of Germany’s enemies and the party of its friends,” the manifesto declaims.

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kiriyenko summoned a group of Russian political strategists on July 13 and told them that Germany should become the ‘focus’ of Moscow’s efforts to undermine the united European front in support of Ukraine. In that country, the percentage of people in favor of restoring relations with Moscow in three months should have increased by ten percent. The Kremlin’s strategy expressly mentioned Wagenknecht – 53, a former member of the Communist Party who grew up in the GDR often at odds with the leaders of Die Linke whom she considers members of the elite. According to a recent poll by Der Spiegel, which recently put her on the cover, if he were to found a party he could win 24 percent of the vote.

Immediately after the meeting in the Kremlin, as if by magic, AfD deputies began to speak out in support of Wagenknecht in the Bundestag and in slogans at rallies. Thuringia AfD president Björn Höcke even invited her to join the party.

Two personalities, one from the AfD, Petr Bystron, who went secretly to Belarus last November, and another close to Wagenknecht, namely ex-husband Ralph Niemeyer, have admitted to being in contact with the Kremlin or with Kremlin allies. Three exponents of the German extreme right force also went to Moscow on 20 September, even if they then immediately returned due to the controversies that had broken out in Germany. “I know from private talks with people in Russia that they are aware of the potential that a union of extreme forces could have,” explained Niemeyer, one of the people involved in the investigation into the coup attempt.

The strategists involved by the Kremlin, while admitting the difficulties of the assigned task, immediately got to work and since July, have reported their progress at least once a month. Coining slogans for social media such as “buy gas, not war”, “Ukraine wants war, Germany wants peace” and graffiti to paint on the walls of houses, such as the mural of Uncle Sam or the sitting Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the Nord Stream with a Ukrainian flag in hand saying: “I don’t care what Germany thinks”. In August, demonstrations were set up in Germany organized by one of the two main parties.