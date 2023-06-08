Russia-Ukraine war, Kiev confirms: “The counter-offensive has begun”

“The long-awaited counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army against the Russian occupation forces has begun, opening a phase of the war aimed at restoring the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and maintaining Western support in the warThe Washington Post cited four Ukrainian military sources as saying that Kiev troops have stepped up their attacks on the front lines in the southeast of the country. Two Ukrainian officials, including a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed to ABC News that an active phase of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway.

Russia-Ukraine war, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at risk

The Kakhovka dam reservoir can no longer supply enough water to cool the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was reported by the operator of the dam destroyed in an attack in southern Ukraine. Ukrhydroenergo chief executive Igor Syrota said the water level is “below the critical point of 12.7 metres”, meaning it can no longer supply “the reservoirs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP for cool down the system”.

“In Ukraine, the destruction of the Kakhovka DAM has caused enormous devastation and human suffering, resulting in severe flooding, the displacement of entire communities and significant damage to infrastructure and the environment. WHO immediately moved to support authorities and health professionals to implement and strengthen preventive measures of waterborne diseases” such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, hepatitis and “to improve disease surveillance”. The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference this afternoon in Geneva. “The impact on the water supply, sanitation systems and public health services of the region cannot be underestimated”, is Tedros’ appeal. “Our team is on the ground, continuously reviewing health needs to support those affected. In the coming days, Tedros announced,” WHO will deliver additional supplies to strengthen access to health services ” .

READ ALSO: Ukraine, dam destroyed: floods. “Zelensky upside down like the Duce”

Subscribe to the newsletter

