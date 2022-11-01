Ukraine | The journalist of a major state-owned Russian media died in a shooting accident in Crimea

Babayeva headed the editorial office of Russia’s state-owned Rossiya Segodnya media group in Simferopol, Crimea’s second largest city.

A reporter for a Russian state-owned media group has been killed in a shooting accident at a military training area in the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, local Russian-appointed authorities and Russian state media said Friday.

Died on Friday Svetlana Babayeva Managed the editorial office of Russia’s state-owned Rossiya Segodnya media group in Simferopol, Crimea’s second largest city.

The Russian news agency and Rossiya Segodnya subsidiary RIA Novosti reported on Friday that Babayeva died from a stray bullet fired during a shooting exercise. No further information has been given about the journalist’s death.

Babayeva the death garnered plenty of attention in pro-Kremlin circles. Russian-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov called his passing an “irreversible loss”.

Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, known for his sharp statements Maria Zakharova wrote in Telegram: “I love you very much, Sveta.”

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya and summoned its CEO Dmitri Kiselyov “As a central figure in the government’s propaganda supporting Russia’s attack on Ukraine”.

In a statement published by RIA Novosti, Kiselev said Babayeva was a “warm-hearted person who strongly supported Russia” and “wanted to support our heroes.”

Babajeva has previously worked as editor-in-chief of RIA Novosti in Great Britain and the United States, and as editor-in-chief of Gazeta.ru online news site.

Russia has continued to suppress independent media since the start of the war. On Friday, the country announced the head of the Dožd television channel Natalya Sindejevan and two channel journalists as “foreign agents”.

All the most prominent opposition media have either suspended their activities in Russia or have been closed by force.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has introduced a law that allows up to 15 years in prison for spreading information about the armed forces that the authorities consider false.

Even calling Russia’s attack a war can be considered false information as defined by law, as the Kremlin has ordered that the attack be referred to as a special operation.