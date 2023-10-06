On the rise online negative sentiment on arms supplies to Ukraine. This is what emerges from research by SocialData which, exclusively for Adnkronos, analyzed online conversations about war in 2023. In the focus carried out in relation to arms supplies to Ukraine, there was a clear decrease in interest, but at the same time an increase in negative sentiment (READ).

Mentions and interactions on the topic, from January to today, have recorded -69% and -66% respectively, while negative sentiment in conversations has grown from 72% in January to 77% today.

Strongly negative sentiment

Online conversations about the war in Ukraine show less user involvement, but at the same time the fear that the situation will evolve into a nuclear conflict is increasingaccording to the research which shows a strongly negative sentiment on the conflict (68%).

From January 1st to today, 1.65 million mentions have been recorded on the topic, which have produced over 144 million interactions. Important numbers, which however show a progressively downward trend over the course of the year. In fact, we went from the peak of 252K mentions in February to 144K in September. The same trend also applies to interactions: after 24.6M in February, just 12.8M were recorded in September. Conversations on the topic underline the concern with which users approach the issue. The general mood sees a sort of tiredness towards the conflict prevail, but also the fear that everything could evolve into a nuclear war.

“The data from this research highlights an interesting paradox: while user involvement in conversations about the war in Ukraine seems to have decreased over the course of the year, the persistence of the conflict has fueled growing concern among users – explains Luca Ferlaino, SocialData partner – This suggests that, despite the wear and tear of conflict, awareness of the explosive potential of the situation remains high. It can be interpreted as a sort of reminder to the political class not to forget the ongoing geopolitical challenges and to seek diplomatic solutions to avoid catastrophic scenarios.”

The risk of nuclear conflict is worrying

The danger of a nuclear conflict (29.9%) is the topic most debated by users in the comments on web and social publications. Other conversations focus on geopolitics (19.2%), leaders (11.2%), arms supply (7.1%), Italy’s position (5.9%) and the economy (3.7 %). Regarding this last topic, various references to the increase in the cost of raw materials can be found among user comments.

Negative sentiment grows for Zelensky

Negative sentiment towards the Ukrainian president is growing online. SocialData observed the trend of sentiment towards the two main protagonists of the conflict: Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. In the conversations that mention them, the use of negative terms prevails, but substantial differences emerge in the sentiment trend.

While the one relating to Putin remains stable at 71%, the one concerning Zelensky has recorded an increase of eight points since January, going from 65% to 73% today. A significantly greater number of interactions are concentrated on the Ukrainian leader (around 39 million) compared to the Russian competitor. The same level of negative sentiment is also recorded for other central figures in managing the conflictlike Biden (71%) and Macron (70%), while Scholz (64%) and Sunak (62%) stop a few points away, benefiting, in all likelihood, from the lower notoriety they have in our country.

Meloni shares and line with highest number of interactions online

Among the Italian political leaders most cited online when talking about Ukraine are Giuseppe Conte (15.7%), followed by Giorgia Meloni (15.2%) and Elly Schlein (12.7%). The Democratic secretary conquers third place ex aequo with Alessandro Di Battista, who acts as an outsider. In any case, Giorgia Meloni’s actions and line are those capable of producing the greatest number of interactions (4.2 million).