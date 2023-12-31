Increase in the number and intensity of Russian attacks on Ukraine with the use of hypersonic missiles, up to twenty times faster than sound and capable of unpredictable trajectories: this is happening over the New Year's weekend in Kiev. Mario Scaramella, consultant for special operations at the Ukrainian National Emergency Management State Agency, told Adnkronos about the situation.

“Polish airspace was also violated on Friday by a missile in a clear sign of challenge and threat, even if Moscow has not yet commented on the incident – recalls the expert – Security has completely changed throughout Ukraine and in entire region: before we traveled by train from Poland to Kiev in relative tranquility, now stations and railways are targeted, our hotels were not targets but now they are hit, like hospitals, schools, bars and restaurants. When the sirens sound now there is a different perception of risk, since the beginning of the war these are the strongest attacks and are causing many civilian victims”.

According to the expert, “it is not only the search for critical targets such as gas pipelines and hospitals that is of concern but above all the use of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, guided by artificial intelligence and launched from fighter-bombers: they reach unimaginable speeds without a ballistic trajectory and hit what they AI identifies, which means that the algorithms accept civilians as targets. The Patriot anti-missile systems deployed by the Americans to defend Kiev sometimes manage to intercept these monsters, but it's Russian roulette.” “It is clear that the use of hypersonic missiles constitutes a direct threat to Western countries that support Ukraine – underlines Scaramella -, Moscow has a few dozen of these carriers and uses them to challenge and test European defenses. The violation of Polish space is serious, we expect heavy attacks this night in line with the rhetoric of Putin who will celebrate 24 years of his 'reign' on January 1st”.