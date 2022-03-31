With over 300,000 technology professionals, Ukraine boasts one of the largest developer communities in Europe. The region is known as the Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe.

Before the Russian invasion, the country was a major player in the development of software for near-shoring services for European and international clients. Gartner estimates that over one million IT professionals work in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, of which a quarter (250,000) works for consulting or outsourcing companies.

“Imagine 10-15 percent of the European developer workforce vanished overnight. In Europe we are currently experiencing a crisis in the developer market, with customers looking to quickly replenish absent resources and ensure business continuity “Saulius Kaukenas, CEO of Agmis, told the trade press.

Agmis, a software developer in the Baltic states, creates intelligent solutions for customers around the world. The company’s product division develops artificial intelligence and computer vision applications for retail, industrial and aerodiagnostic applications.

Another part of the Agmis group, Bluelark, is the first certified Salesforce partner in the Baltic states. Agmis employs more than 100 highly qualified specialists; its solutions are implemented in more than 30 countries on four continents.

Ukraine: unconventional circumstances

The technological ecosystem in Ukraine was preparing for a force majeure lawsuit, with the relocation of employees to the western part of the country. According to Kaukenas, that plan involved moving key personnel overseas or expanding capabilities to offices in other countries.

The “force majeure” clause is a contractual provision that releases the parties from the fulfillment of their contractual obligations when certain circumstances occur beyond their control. It is applicable when the performance is inadvisable, commercially impractical, illegal or impossible.

However, nothing could have prepared for the barbaric attack on civilian infrastructure and a humanitarian catastrophe carried out by the invading Russian troops. “We hear these stories of people handing over code between anti-aircraft sirens or developers entering active military service to defend their country. This is truly heroic and only indicates the resilience of the Ukrainian people “Kaukenas said.

Ukraine was overcoming its weight in the global market software developmentKaukenas added. The country it housed a skilled technology workforce. “The current crisis highlighted how many global companies relied on Ukraine as one of their development bases. I have no doubts that this crisis is only temporary and the technology industry will be one of the pillars for rebuilding Ukraine after the end of the war “he predicted.

Belarus has also been a significant player in the developer sourcing ecosystem. But it competed in the low-end, low-cost side of the market. While Ukrainian companies face temporary challenges, the problems of the Belarusian technology ecosystem are more of a permanent nature, Agmis CEO added.

More than three million people have already fled Ukraine along with millions more internally displaced people. Lithuania has initiated simplified processes to allow Ukrainian refugees to work in the country. According to Kaukenas, the Lithuanian tech community has also stepped up to offer temporary or permanent employment deals to support families during the war.

Technology suffers

CEO sees a new digital iron curtain set up in Europe. Although the current economic sanctions imposed on Belarus are less severeindicate the overall moral perspective towards a military aggressor.

Kaukenas added that “A cultural backlash, fears over the protection of intellectual property and the general rule of law are just some of the reasons why Western companies are moving out of Belarus as a development hub.”