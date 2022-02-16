BERLIN. «A war in Europe for those of my generation has become unthinkable and so it must remain. And our damned job and duty as heads of state and government is to avoid it. ” It is with a joke from a western film that the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes up the scene thanks to the first concrete signs of a thaw coming from the meeting with the first tenant of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. In a joint press conference with the German chancellor, the Russian president announced his readiness to cooperate on European security issues and said: “We are ready to talk about it in the future too.” As in a carefully studied scenography, the meeting in the Kremlin takes place after the spokesman of the Russian defense, General Igor Konashenkov, makes it known that the exercises “are about to end”. And if the European capitals and NATO stand by and wait for the declarations to be followed by the facts, the atmosphere of relaxation is registered at all latitudes. «The diplomatic possibilities are not exhausted» says Scholz and «hearing that some troops have been withdrawn is a good sign. We hope others will follow ».

Like President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz also escaped the molecular test of the Russian authorities, making a doctor from the German embassy in Moscow board the presidential plane. That didn’t stop the face-to-face from taking place at the same giant six-meter table where his colleague from the Elysée was greeted a week ago. The meeting lasted less than expected by the German media. A sign of how probably the dossiers on the table had been prepared in detail in the previous days. After all, the economic and energy interests of Russia and Germany are convergent and not since yesterday. Putin did not fail to underline this at the press conference, specifying indeed that Germany, after China, is Russia’s second most important partner in foreign trade and adding – in figures – how intertwined the fortunes of the two countries are from an energy point of view. and mutual investments.

Having said this, Putin went on to announce openings and critical issues to be overcome in the ongoing talks. On the guarantees of security requested in writing by Moscow, the Kremlin chief argued that in the US responses there are points that “include a series of considerations that we would like to discuss”. The German Chancellor said he was ready to improve aspects of common security in Europe because this “cannot be built against Russia but in cooperation with Russia”. But certainly only on the respect of common principles “such as the inviolability of borders and the territorial sovereignty of all states, including Ukraine” and “this is not the subject of negotiations”, specified Scholz. The Tsar did not hide his dissatisfaction on the delicate issue of NATO’s expansion to the East. «For 30 years we have been told that NATO will not expand towards Russia. Instead now we see the infrastructure of the NAdirectly in front of the house, ”said the Kremlin host. While on the moratorium, ie on the temporary suspension of Ukraine’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance, Putin was equally hostile: «We are told that Ukraine is not yet ready to join NATO. But it could be ready in the future “and” if this happens tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, nothing changes for us. We want to resolve this question now. “

On the resumption of dialogue under the Minsk agreements, Putin instead used a different register. So much so that the Duma’s appeal was sent back to the sender, which in the morning had approved by a large majority a document asking the president to recognize the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Donbass question must be resolved in line with the Minsk agreements, the Tsar specified at a press conference. And it is precisely the continuation of the talks on the Donbass that is the real “progress” of the round of talks in Kiev and Moscow. Both Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelensky and Putin agreed to continue talks in the trilateral contact group, which includes the OSCE as well as representatives of Russia and Ukraine. This will be the most important format for addressing the substance of the issues before reuniting in March in the Normandy Format.