Russian leadership in The Hague risks genocide charges. And Putin “can be tried”

“The arrest warrant was also served on the Italian police, as well as on 123 other countries around the world: “Arrest Vladimir Putin”, the document says. But the provision issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague represents only a piece of a much broader and more complex investigation which is far from being concluded”. Repubblica writes today, which explains how it is the entire Russian leadership that risks accusation of genocide.

“Prosecutor Karim Khan’s dossier contains evidence of civilian killings, illegal imprisonment, destruction of civilian infrastructure, torture, forced displacement. All occurred during the invasion of Ukraine, and all pieces of a greater crime”writes the Republic.

Moreover, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Kahn says Russian President Vladimir Putin can be tried noDespite Moscow claims that it is not subject to the decisions of the international body. In an interview with CNN the day after the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against the Russian leader for war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children, Kahn recalled the historic trials against Nazi war criminals, former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milošević and former Liberian leader Charles Taylor, as examples of seemingly untouchable figures who have faced justice. “They were all powerful figures, yet they found themselves in courtrooms,” he said.

Russia is among the countries that have not signed the international treaty which established the Court in The Hague. For this, it is considered unlikely that Putin will be tried in court, but Kahn does not think so. Putin, he stressed, is the first head of a permanent member state of the United Nations Security Council to receive an arrest warrant from the court.

Ukraine: Putin in Rostov on Don for a meeting with the military

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “business trip” to Mariupol, his first visit to Donbass since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The day before, the ‘tsar’ had visited Crimea, a surprise visit on the ninth anniversary of the annexation and in the aftermath of the international arrest warrant issued by the Hague Criminal Court.

After that he also traveled to Rostov-on-Don in Russian territory near the Ukrainian border, where he held a meeting at the command post of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine. This was reported by the Kremlin’s press service, according to RIA Novosti.

“The head of state listened to reports from the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and a number of military leaders“, the Kremlin specified. On this tour, which began with a surprise visit to Crimea, Putin also visited the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces and pro-Russian separatists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

