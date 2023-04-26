Kherson – The car was hit by a sniperalthough it was clear that there were journalists inside. The Genoese journalist Corrado Zuninothe Republic’s envoy to Ukraine, remained wound. His collaborator Bogdan Bitik died. It happened today at the gates of Kherson, on the Antonivskji Bridge.

“Traveling from Kherson to Odessa – Zunino himself wrote in a message – I’m fine, I have a wound in my right shoulder, grazed by the bullet that hit my great friend Bogdan. I think he’s dead, at the beginning of the Kherson Bridge An infinite pain. I had the jacket with Press written on it“.

The Foreign Minister intervened on the tragic episode Antonio Tajani. In a tweet, you said that Zunino “is followed by our embassy in Kiev”.

Tajani is together with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister today Kuleba: “The conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine in which the two foreign ministers are also taking part is scheduled in Rome today – Tajani said – The minister assured the full collaboration of the Ukrainian authorities. I informed the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and expressed solidarity and support for director Molinari. We are following any developments.”