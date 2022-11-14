The story

by Salvo Catalano

“When I say I’m a forensic archaeologist, people think of a cross between Indiana Jones, Lara Croft and Csi.” Rebeca Iglesias Domìnguez, thanks to her profession and her passion, has traveled the world: Iraq, Kosovo, Cyprus, Mexico. Lastly, war-torn Ukraine, where you were part of a delegation from the International Commission for Missing Persons that visited the mass graves of Bucha and Irpin. “But the experience that remained in my heart the most was that in Iraq, among the Yazidi women victims of Isis atrocities”, she says. We met her in Catania, on the occasion of the first edition of the International forensic symposium, sponsored by the Italian Society of Legal Medicine and Insurance.



