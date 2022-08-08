The polar neta ship loaded with corn that left Ukraine Last Friday, it moored this Monday in the Turkish port of Derince, east of Istanbul, thus becoming the first merchant ship to arrive at its destination port within the agreement signed last month to export Ukrainian grain to world markets.

“The first grain ship from Ukraine has arrived at the port of Derince. I thank Turkey and the United Nations for ensuring the safety of the sea route. Ukraine has always been a reliable partner for the transportation of agricultural products and unlike Russia does not play to the ‘Hunger Games,'” Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara Vasyl Bodnar wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, for his part, stressed on Twitter that “this sends a message of hope to the whole family in the Middle East, Africa and Asia: Ukraine does not abandon you.”

“If Russia fulfills its obligations, the ‘grain corridor’ will maintain global food security,” the minister added.

The shipment of grain for export arrived at Safiport Derince, Kocaeli, Turkey, on August 8.

The Polarnet, which left Chornomorsk last Friday with 12,000 tons of corn, arrived in Istanbul on Saturday night and was inspected on Sunday by a team from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), established in Istanbul last month by agreement. between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.

The merchant ship arrived this morning at the port of Derince, about 80 kilometers east of the Bosphorus in Kocaeli province, where it will unload its cargo, destined for the Turkish market.

It is so the first vessel coming into port under the grain corridor agreement, as the first merchant ship to leave Ukraine, the Razoni, whose destination was Lebanon, is still on the high seas between the coasts of Turkey and Cyprus, after rejecting cargo the Lebanese buyer.

First vessel with Ukrainian grain has reached customers in Türkiye. This sends a message of hope to every family in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia: Ukraine won’t abandon you. If Russia sticks to its obligations, the “grain corridor” will keep maintaining global food security. pic.twitter.com/rsSRrsVSUa — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 8, 2022

Two other vessels inspected last Saturday and Sunday are still en route: the Rojen, bound for Teesport in the UK, has just passed the Dardanelles; and the Navi Star, destined for Ireland, is still anchored near Istanbul, where freighters usually refuel before continuing their journey.

With the current agreement, which guarantees safe routes from the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennny (Yuzhni), it is expected to help avoid a food crisis and famine in several countries highly dependent on these products.

EFE

