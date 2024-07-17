Ukraine | The far-right voted against when the European Parliament condemned Orbán’s trip to Moscow

Ukraine|The new far-right groups of the European Parliament voted against the Ukraine resolution. The left-wing group completely broke up in the vote.

Strasbourg

European the parliament condemns the prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán president of the “peace mission” to Moscow Vladimir Putin round.

Orbán flew to Moscow just days after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the Council of EU countries. This raised fears in other EU countries that Orbán, who opposes support for Ukraine, will try to negotiate the situation in Ukraine with Putin on behalf of the EU.

On Wednesday, the parliament adopted a resolution in which the MEPs repeat the message of the leaders of the member states that Orbán does not have a mandate to represent the union.

In the resolution, MEPs also state that the trip to Moscow blatantly violated the EU’s founding treaty and common foreign policy, and demand sanctions for Hungary. MEPs also state that a couple of days after Orbán’s visit, Russia attacked Ukraine with dozens of missiles, one of which also hit the Kiev to the children’s hospital. According to the parliament, this showed how useless Orbán’s “peace mission” was.

Orban however, received support from the far-right wing of the parliament.

“We cannot blame Hungary, an important partner of the transatlantic alliance, for making things difficult if they try to start talks,” said the president of the French National Alliance in the plenary session Jordan Bardella.

He is also the chairman of the new far-right group Patriots. MPs from Orbán’s Fidesz party also sit in the ranks of the patriots.

A German representing the second far-right group, i.e. the sovereignists René Aust in turn thanked Orbán for “political leadership”.

Wednesday’s The Ukraine vote was the first actual vote of the new parliament, which had just officially started its work, and it was related to matters other than the organization of the parliament’s own work. Because the parliament wanted to show its commitment to supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, the vote acted as a kind of barometer and told about the attitude of different groups towards Ukraine and Russia right at the beginning of the season.

The resolution condemns Russia’s war of aggression, supports Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership, and asks the Commission to present a long-term financing solution for the reconstruction of Ukraine. At the same time, MEPs call on the member states to commit to spending at least 0.25 percent of the gross national product annually on armed support for Ukraine.

Parliament adopted the resolution by 495 votes to 137 with 47 abstentions.

The most united behind the resolution was the liberal Renew, whose representatives 72 voted in favor of the resolution and only 1 abstained. Of the representatives of the center-right EPP, 172 voted in favor of the resolution and 8 abstained.

The S&D of the Social Democrats, the conservative and nationalist ECR and the Green Group also supported the resolution very unanimously, with only individual representatives voting against it.

Instead, the parliament’s left-wing group completely broke up in the vote. Of its representatives, 18 voted for, 15 against and 13 abstained.

“More weapons is not the solution. The future of a peaceful Europe lies in the strengthening of international organizations and disarmament, not in a new arms race,” said the German who gave the left-wing group speech Martin Schirdewan.

The far-right patriots and sovereigntists voted almost unanimously against the resolution.

All 15 Finnish MEPs voted in favor of the resolution.