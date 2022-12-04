by Daniele Alberti

There were about 200 participants in the march organized by the ‘Stop the War’ Committee supported by the extreme right in Milan, which demanded that the shipment of arms to Kiev be stopped. Among the participants, some well-known faces such as the former leader of Casapound Di Stefano and the former mayor of Rome Gianni Alemanno now spokesperson for the Committee.

