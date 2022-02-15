The DDoS attack that hit the sites of some banks and the Ministry of Defense in Ukraine today is technically very simple, but whoever did it chose a target that “creates discomfort”. However, “I would not classify, at least in the current state of information, the attack as a threat to Ukrainian national security”, summarizes Adnkronos the lawyer Stefano Mele, responsible for cyber security at Studio Gianni & Origoni, of which he is partner.

“Because of the objectives, namely the banks, blocking not the entire banking system in that area but only the online services is certainly a problem, but for the moment it seems more of a provocation. So, if it is confirmed that it is of a DDoS attack is certainly a relevant issue, but not a threat to Ukraine’s national security. ”

“This cyber attack, however, has a different and higher intensity than the simple blocking of a ministry’s site, as it certainly provides a smaller number of services to citizens”, concludes Mele.