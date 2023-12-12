Brussels tries to open the EU's doors to Ukraine. But Hungary continues its boycott

The summit on Thursday and Friday is expected to be “difficult” and “very long”. It is not excluded that it will continue over the weekend, recalling the European Council historic year of 2020 – which lasted four days – in which the Recovery Fund was christened.

There are more than one thorny points on the table but the subject is unique: Ukraine. The twenty-seven Heads of State and Government are called to discuss – and possibly approve – the start of accession negotiations and the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros for economic assistance to Kiev. Aspects on which twenty-six of the twenty-seven at the table, where the Polish Donald Tusk will return as prime minister (he was president of the European Council), agree. One missing: Hungary.

In recent weeks, Budapest has clearly said no to the start of accession negotiations; no to the allocation of new funds for the budget; no to new humanitarian aid worth 5 billion and no to new sanctions. Positions that have so far been confirmed and not even those who are working on the preparation of the summit are able to predict the outcome. “Everything will be decided in the room by the leaders. We don't know how long the negotiations will continue and when it will eventually be decided to close the work,” explained a senior EU official. “Unanimity is unanimity, we need everyone's vote, including Hungary's, and there is no plan B”, he highlighted regarding enlargement. On the other fronts, the economic ones, there could be a path: decide at twenty-six, relieving Hungary of any political and above all financial commitment.

“We have done our homework, now the European Union must do its part”, urged the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, upon his arrival at the meeting of Foreign Ministers. For him, if Thursday's summit came out without decisions there would be “devastating consequences not only for Ukraine but also for enlargement”. So far the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the French President, Emmanuel Macronthe Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, rotating president of the EU Council, tried to convince the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, of the need to support Ukraine and prevent Vladimir Putin from winning his war of aggression. The result was negative. Orban insists on the need to remove the item on membership from the agenda of the meeting because the outcome of the discussion from his point of view is obvious.

Not even Ukraine's adoption of the law for the protection of health appears to have produced any results Hungarian linguistic minority. “We have made three of the four laws that were asked of us for March in the Commission's recommendation,” Kuleba explained. But it was not enough to convince his Budapest counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, with whom he had a one-hour bilateral meeting – the first since the invasion.

“A long and frank discussion that obviously could not end with a yes or no”, the Ukrainian diplomat defined it. From Szijjarto's public reactions, however, it seems to have been more of a no. “It is not a tactical question for us, it is a decision of historical importance for the entire future of the European Union”, said the head of diplomacy from Budapest who criticizes the European Commission for the “lack of preparation regarding the potential impact of the Ukraine's accession to the EU”.

Diplomats and officials wonder what he is asking for Orban to change your mind at the last minute. It is easy to think of the release of European funds frozen due to deficiencies in the rule of law. It's about 22 billion of euros that are not paid. This week, however, the Commission is expected to release a first tranche of 10.5 billion euros. But it's not enough. Some people see in Orban's opposition the fear of a new Europe, larger with fewer funds for cohesion and above all without any more unanimity votes which would take away the veto power of the states. “The only way I can interpret the Hungarian position, not only on Ukraine but on many other issues, is that they are against Europe and everything that Europe stands for,” the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said. , Gabrielius Landsbergis.

