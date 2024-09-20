As a first political act after presenting the team of new commissioners in Strasbourg, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen flew to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to announce a new mega loan to the country invaded by Russia. The EU executive has proposed two things: first, it wants to establish a lending cooperation mechanism for Ukraine that will support G7 partners and the Union in issuing credits of up to 45 billion euros ($50 million, as agreed at the Seven summit last June in Puglia).

As the EU’s contribution to this scheme, it also proposes an exceptional macro-financial assistance (MFA) loan for a maximum value of 35 billion eurosto partially cover the share that the US could pay later (20 billion dollars). The loan will have very long deadlinesThe Ukrainian lending cooperation mechanism will be financed by the extraordinary revenues accumulated through the immobilization of the sanctioned assets of the Central Bank of Russia, as well as by contributions from Member States and third countries.

Von der Leyen stressed once again in Kiev that Russia must “pay” for the “destruction” it has caused by invading its neighbor. The mechanism will provide Ukraine with financial support, which it can use to repay the macrofinancial assistance loan already granted by the Union, and bilateral loans granted by credit institutions under the G7 initiative Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine (ERA), worth up to 45 billion euros.

Kiev’s loan and guarantees

For the Commission, this is a “fundamental novelty”, as the repayment of the loan provided by the EU to Ukraine will be ensured by a new flow of funds, which will use the flows from frozen Russian assets. The ultimate guarantee of the new loan, if the flows from the extra profits resulting from the freezing of the assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the accounts of Euroclear and Clearstream are not enough, will be provided by the so-called headroom, which is the difference (margin) between the ceiling of the own resources for payments and the ceiling of the long-term budget for payments. The margin serves as a guarantee that the Union will honour all its financial obligations and contingent liabilities under all circumstances, even in the event of negative economic development. This should avoid the need for states to provide national contributions.

How will the money be spent?

Once approved by the European Parliament and the Council, the AMF loan will help Ukraine with its budgetary needs. Kiev will be relatively free to choose how to spend the money, a senior EU official said. Through the AMF loan, Ukraine will be able to cover a significant share of its expected financing gap, according to the Commission. The mechanism’s architecture consists of measures that can be approved by qualified majority in the Council. The only part of the package that requires unanimity among the 27 member states, a senior EU official said, is the extension of the asset freeze of the Russian Central Bank to 36 months, which will be handled by High Representative Josep Borrell.

The freeze is currently being renewed every six months: the extension of the freeze period is intended to provide greater certainty to the scheme on the financial level. It remains to be seen whether Viktor Orban’s Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council and is still very dependent on Russian gas supplies, will stand in the way by vetoing it or not. Von der Leyen stressed the need to be “quick” in finalizing the scheme and delivering the funds to Kiev.

Kiev’s accession to the EU, Zelensky’s demands

Zelensky asked von der Leyen to speed up negotiations for his country’s accession to the EU and stressed the importance of European military aid: “It is of fundamental importance – he said – to use the funds of the European Peace Facility and the Facility for Ukraine to support our armed forces. It is important that these funds are not blocked, because this will have an impact on our ability to defend ourselves, to defend our people and on Ukraine’s position on the battlefield”. In view of the cold season, von der Leyen also promised Kiev aid on the energy front.

The plan: three priorities for von der Leyen

The president outlined a plan centered on three priorities. The first, she said, is “repair. We will help you repair the damage caused by the Russian attacks. We aim to restore 2.5 gigawatts of capacity this winter. That’s about 15 percent of your country’s needs this winter.”

The second priority, he continued, is “connection. We will continue to connect Ukraine to the European electricity grid: in this way, we can export 2 gigawatts of electricity to Ukraine, which covers about 12% of the country’s winter needs. With these two pillars, repair and connection, we can cover more than 25% of Ukraine’s needs for this winter, in addition to Ukraine’s own production.”

The third pillar of the plan, he added, “is stabilization. We are working to ensure a constant flow of energy through Ukraine, despite Russia’s attacks on major infrastructure. Right now we are sending mobile gas turbines and solar panels. We also talked about the physical protection of power plants,” which Russian artillery systematically targets to weaken the resistance of the Ukrainian people. Von der Leyen, having presented the team, went to Kiev to send a clear message: the EU will stand by Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” as it has been repeating since February 2022.