Ukraine | The EU is also preparing to override Orbán in the decision on the support package for Ukraine

The EU countries are now openly preparing a solution that the 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine will be decided without Hungary.

Brussels

EU countries the leaders failed to agree on a 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine at their summit that ended on Friday with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán because of resistance. However, the EU leaders assure that the cash-strapped Ukrainian state will not be left with nothing, and an agreement on a multi-year financial aid package will be reached at the beginning of the year, if necessary, without Hungary.

Ukraine's support package is now supposed to be agreed upon at an extra EU summit, which is planned for January-February. The purpose is still to try to persuade Hungary to join the decision, but the EU countries are already openly saying that they are preparing for an alternative where the decision is made without Hungary.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says that by the next summit, the commission plans to prepare proposals on how to manage Ukraine's finances with the help of 26 countries.

“Now it is important to work on possible alternatives if no consensus can be found,” says von der Leyen.

Ukrainian the state is in dire need of financial support. The EU's current macroeconomic support for Ukraine ends at the end of the year. According to Von der Leyen, this year's last installment of 1.5 billion euros will be transferred to Ukraine in the coming days and should cover the state's needs for the beginning of the year.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon According to (kok), the extraordinary summit must reach an agreement on support for Ukraine.

“We can't get out of there without a decision.”

The primary goal is still to manage the support through the EU budget, i.e. by a joint decision of all 27 member states, but if necessary, the decision will be made without Hungary.

“It's no secret that all possible solutions are being considered, but I'm not going to speculate on them.”

Negotiations The support for Ukraine and additional money from the EU's multi-year budget fell late the night before Friday to Orbán's opposition. According to Orpo, this caused frustration among EU leaders. Negotiations on the whole had been going on for months, and all the other leaders were ready to accept the agreement, which, in addition to support for Ukraine, included four billion euros of additional money to the EU budget.

Other countries have wondered where Orbán's opposition comes from. According to Orpo, this was not clarified.

“Frankly speaking, it was a bit unclear to me what he wants. He was asked that many times.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Orbán's political adviser said that Hungary can only support Ukraine's aid package if EU countries release all EU aid due to Hungary, which has been frozen due to violations of the rule of law. According to Orpo, this is not possible.

“Our rule of law is not for sale.”

Others Based on the speeches of the EU leaders, the upcoming decision on support for Ukraine is a place for Orbán to show off. The political price of preventing a joint decision can be high.

“Hungary has to think about whether it is outside or inside,” says Orpo.

President of France Emmanuel Macron says that the next months will be decisive for EU-Hungary relations.