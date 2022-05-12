Ukraine The EU intends to help Ukraine export grain

Millions of tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine due to the Russian blockade.

the European Commission and EU governments plan to help Ukraine export millions of tons of grain.

Tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine as the Russian navy has besieged Ukrainian ports, Reuters reports.

According to the International Grains Trade Organization (IGC), Ukraine was the world’s fourth largest exporter of grain in the 2020-2021 harvest. It sold 44.7 million tons of grain to China, Africa and Europe, among others. Ukraine is also one of the world’s largest producers of sunflower oil.

Before the start of the Russian war of aggression, 90 percent of the wheat and sunflower oil produced by Ukraine was shipped from ports on the Black Sea coast. Russia has now blocked this route.

Ukraine’s export problems are feared to cause a food crisis, especially in poor countries in Africa.

EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said on Thursday, according to Reuters, unloading Ukraine’s grain harvest from Ukraine is a “gigantic” challenge, but 20 million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukraine through the EU in less than three months.

According to Vălean, the export of grain from Ukraine requires the coordination and optimization of logistics chains and the establishment of new export routes.

Grain can be transported out of Ukraine by train. It is slowed down by the fact that the track gauge in Ukraine is different from the rest of Europe. The grain load must therefore be unloaded at the border and reloaded on another train. The problem is that there is little equipment required for the transfer at the border.

On Thursday, the commission asked transport companies to provide more vehicles, trucks and freight equipment. It also plans to help connect available vehicles to demand.

The Commission also said that port terminals should prioritize agricultural products from Ukraine and that space should be cleared on the railways for grain transport in Ukraine.

The Commission also proposed measures to facilitate the insurance and border controls of lorries sent to Ukraine at the Ukrainian-EU border. The Commission also intends to look for temporary storage facilities for Ukrainian exports.