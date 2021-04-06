Ukraine The escalation of the war and the concentration of Russian forces are nervous in Ukraine and the West – Ukrainian researcher: “Anything can happen”

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Moscow

Eastern Ukraine the collapse of the long-running ceasefire was evident on Tuesday when Ukraine again reported two new fallen soldiers. For more than a week, the region has in many places been undergoing a virtually full war.

However, more attention than the escalated fighting has been drawn to the fact that Russia has recently concentrated its forces on Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders and on the Crimea it has conquered from Ukraine. At the same time, war talks in the Russian media have clearly increased.