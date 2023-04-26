Ukraine, journalist Corrado Zunino, correspondent of the Republic, wounded in Kherson

This was announced by the newspaper itself Republicwho writes: “Our sent Corrado Zunino was injured today at the gates of Kherson after the car in which he was traveling with his fixer was hit by a drone. Corrado was assisted and admitted to the civil hospital of Khersonfrom a shoulder injury. At the moment there is no news on the fate of his collaborator”.

the foreign minister, Antonio Tajaniin the meantime reassured Zunino’s conditions: “He is well and is followed by our Embassy a Kiev. I am together with Minister Kuleba who has assured me of the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities. I expressed sympathy to the manager Molinari“.

“It happened on the journey from Kherson to Odessa. I’m fine, I have a wound on my right shoulder, grazed by the bullet that hit my great friend Bogdan. I think he’s dead at the beginning of the Kherson Bridge. An infinite pain. I had a jacket with the writing Press” is the first comment by Corrado Zunino, the envoy of the Republic wounded in Ukraine, on Twitter.

Intercepted while on board an ambulance that was transporting him to Odessa, Zunino retraced with theAdnkronos the dynamics of the attack: “The situation in the city of Kherson was relatively calm, I heard two or three shots far away on the other side of the Dnipr River, the Russian side. So we went by car towards the bridge”. A bridge which in reality “cannot be crossed because it was knocked down in two points – explains the reporter – but between 20 and 22 April some Ukrainian forces had managed to go immediately area following the one in Russian hands. Here you are, we were at the beginning of the bridge on the Ukrainian side”.

At that point, Zunino and the colleague Bitik they leave the car and set off on foot. “We got out, the Ukrainian military yelled at us ‘go away! (go away!, ed). We left immediately, I heard them saying ‘press!’ (press, ed). While I was from behind, Bodran was instead still with his chest towards the Russian side. At that moment I heard a hiss, a sensation which I can define of burning on my shoulder and I saw Bogran fall to the ground”. The journalist at that point applies the rules of war that he knows well. “I, as they teach you in the courses we do, I walked out of the firing zone, turned once and he was standing on the deck. They told me half an hour ago that he was still on deck, and that they don’t go to recover it because it’s a shooting zone. So I assume he’s dead” continued Zunino, finishing the sentence with difficulty.

