For the European People’s Party, Silvio Berlusconi’s words on the war in Ukraine have become a real problem. He clarified it, we learn from a qualified source, the president of the EPP group and of the party, the Bavarian Manfred Weber, in the meetings held this week in Strasbourg, on the sidelines of the plenary session. The problem is not Forza Italia, nor his MEPs, nor Antonio Tajani, who worked for a lifetime, in top positions, in Brussels, where he is known and respected. And what is now the foreign minister of the government led by Giorgia Meloni, firmly pro-Ukraine.

The problem, however, is that Forza Italia ‘is’ Silvio Berlusconi: without him it would not exist, or it would be something else. His MEPs defended the leader in meetings, calling for calm and pointing out that party members cannot be asked to disavow their boss. The problem, for the EPP, is the line expressed by the leader of Forza Italia regarding the war in Ukraine and by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the polling station in via Ruffini, in Milan, last Sunday.

Words, those of Berlusconi, which confirm the historically pragmatic line of the Knight and reflect a tendency towards Ostpolitik that Italy has always had, but which, with the war in Ukraine approaching its first year of duration, have provoked strong protests within the European People’s Party group, especially on the east flank. Last Tuesday, tough stances were heard, in particular, among others, from the delegations of the Baltic countries, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Sweden.

In a Ppe that has been on a decidedly pro-Ukraine line since February, Berlusconi’s words, which also echo a sensitivity that is far from absent in Italian public opinion (the president Giorgia Meloni herself underlined, last week in Brussels, which supporting Kiev in Italy is not the simplest thing in the world, from the point of view of consensus, despite being the “right” thing to do), have offended the sensitivity of the delegations of the countries geographically closest to Russia, those of ‘East and North. Countries that see Vladimir Putin’s Russia as an existential and direct threat, even if they are under the NATO umbrella (Sweden not yet but it is entering, Turkey permitting).

In particular, the Poles of the Civic Platform, the party of Donald Tusk, former president of the European Council, were very tough. This year there are elections in Poland and, with war on their doorstep, they risk being reproached by the opponents of the PiS (Ecr group) for being in a party in which there are leaders who publicly express positions that appear, to the eyes Poles, pro-Russian. And they can’t afford it, especially since trying to defeat the Pis is not an easy undertaking, even more so with the war in Ukraine. For this reason, the EPP group released a first tweet, openly distancing itself from Berlusconi, on Tuesday evening. An obligatory move, given the concern that had spread among the MEPs.

Then, on Wednesday, Weber applauded openly in the plenary in Strasbourg when Portuguese S&D vice-president Pedro Marques criticized Berlusconi’s words. Evidently, however, that wasn’t enough. Several delegations threatened to boycott the EPP days in Naples in early June. Given that such an event is organized months in advance, because hotels and everything necessary must be booked, the president of the EPP has decided to cancel the appointment in the Campania capital, announcing it publicly. Weber took care to underline, in the tweet, that the MEPs of Forza Italia and Antonio Tajani (who is still vice president of the EPP) have his full support.

In the background there are suspicions of external ‘interference’ by other groups and the prospects of a right-centre majority after the 2024 European elections. A qualified source explains to Adnkronos that to date such a perspective simply does not exist , at least in the short term, because “there are no numbers”. To carry out such an operation, the League cannot be ignored, today numerically very strong in the Chamber and tomorrow perhaps a little less, but politically and quantitatively essential. It would therefore be necessary to split Identity and Democracy, but several parties of that group would be inabsorbable, starting with Alternative fuer Deutschland, off limits for the CDU/CSU. We should therefore have Renew Europe, but then “it wouldn’t be centre-right”, given that the Liberals have very progressive positions on central issues, such as civil rights and the environment. Moreover, if the EPP were allied with the ECR it is very probable that it would lose some pieces.

Beyond the elections that are with pure proportional representation, the prospect today is that of a majority similar to the current one: and if Roberta Metsola were to make the mistake of trying to be a ‘Spitzenkandidatin’, predicts the source, “she would the end of Weber”, whose candidacy for president of the Commission was expertly ‘killed’ by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron in an interminable European Council. For many reasons: she was only an MEP before being the president of the Parliament, she is from Malta, a very small country, and she is popular. Therefore, in the absence of a von der Leyen bis (the current president has not yet decided whether to run again), it would be up to a big socialist, or a green.

Therefore the prospect of a right-center majority is not there today, according to the source. Then, not even Weber can afford to ignore Italy, the only large country in which the center-right is united and governs not only the North, the heart of economic power, but also the central government. Therefore, predicts the source, this game is bound to die down soon. Berlusconi has a recognized ability to be “concave and convex”. And Weber is also well aware that “continuing” with the attacks on the leader of Forza Italia “doesn’t benefit anyone”. In short, it is better for everyone to tone down and put an end to a game in which everyone has only to lose.