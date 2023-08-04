Drones attack the Russian landing ship ‘Olenegorskiy gornyak’ on the Black Sea. The images were posted on Twitter by the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry Anton Gerashenko. The video reportedly shows a surface drone attacking a Russian landing ship. The ‘Olenegorskiy Gornyak’ (the attacked ship) is a large landing ship of the Russian Northern Fleet. Black Sea to strengthen the enemy assault and landing parties,” he speculates. The ship would be in the port of Novorossiysk.

“According to data from open sources, the ship – Gerashenko writes again – could be armed with 2 twin 57mm AK-725 artillery mounts, 2 launchers of the MLRS A-215 Grad-M, 4 launchers of the air defense system portable Strela-2. It can carry up to 500 tons of equipment and cargo”.

According to a Ukrainian source cited by CNN, a marine drone loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT would have hit the ship. The ship, we read, had about 100 soldiers on board. The source also added that “as a result of the attack, the ship suffered serious damage and is unable to sail.